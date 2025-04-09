Fed Varsity Lokoja Warns against Social Vices, Admits 7,571 Students

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The management of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has warned its new intakes that the institution has zero tolerance for any form of social vices as it admitted fewer than 7571 students for 2024/2025 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, gave this warning while speaking at 13th matriculation of the Federal University Lokoja yesterday.

Akinwunmi noted that the university has zero tolerance for laziness, academic misconduct, or deviant behaviour.

“Any student who fails to live up to the expectations of academic diligence and discipline will be shown the way out. I say this not to scare you, but to prepare your minds for the serious business ahead.

“Work hard so that you can graduate in record time. Avoid unnecessary delays in your studies. Shun bad company and do not allow anyone to mislead or derail you from your goals.

“Surround yourself with people who inspire you to grow. Always remember that you are not only representing yourself, but also your families, your respective states, and Nigeria at large.

“Be good ambassadors wherever you find yourselves. As students of the Federal University Lokoja, you are expected to obey all the university rules and regulations.

“These are clearly stated in the Students’ Handbook, which you are advised to read thoroughly. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Any contravention of these rules will attract strict penalties, including suspension or, in some cases, expulsion from the university.

“Be reminded that the Federal University Lokoja has zero tolerance for any form of social vices. Furthermore, I cannot stress enough the importance of being security conscious at all times. While our university campus is a safe and welcoming environment, it is essential that you remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings,” the VC warned.

Akinwunmi added that: “I am pleased to announce that a total of 7,571 bright and promising students have joined our university community this academic session.”