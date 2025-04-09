Dan Okehi @70, to Launch Four Books for Birthday

As part of activities lined up to celebrate his 70th birthday on May 6, 2025, an insurance icon and role model, Dr. Daniel Okehi will make a public presentation of four books: ‘Heirs of Righteousness’, ‘Realities of God’s Grace’, ‘Jesus, the Game Changer’, and the ‘Transformal and Compelling Leadership’.

The public presentation will hold on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos, under the chairmanship of Major General Ike Nwachukwu. On Sunday, May 11, 2025, there will be a special thanksgiving service at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), International headquarters, Anthony Oke, Gbagada, Lagos.

Okehi is a distinguished figure in the Nigerian insurance and financial sector, with over four decades of professional experience.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance and a Master’s degree in Management, both from University of Lagos. Dr. Okehi is a seasoned leader and life-long learner and also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School’s Chief Executive Programme (CEP5) and a fellow of several prestigious institutions, including the Chartered Insurance Institute (London and Nigeria), Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria and the Enterprise Risk Management Association of Nigeria.

As a scholar, Okehi earned his PhD in Management from Walden University, Minneapolis, MN, USA, where his ground breaking research focused on ‘Modelling Risk Management in Banks: Examining Why Banks Fail’. As a prolific writer, Okehi, is the author of multiple influential works including ‘Modeling Risk Management in Banks; Examining why Banks Fail’ and the ‘Creator of the Brickred Banking Risk Softwares (BBRS), an innovative tool revolutionizing risk management in banking operations.

Sequel to his prolificness, he has earned notable accolades such as, winning first prize inaugural essay competition of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and authoring the leading insurance marketing literature. He is also a council member of the Enugu State University of Technology Business School (ESUT), where he lectures on Risk Management, sharing his wealth of knowledge with inspiring professionals.

Over the years, Okehi’s career has been marked by leadership in transformative projects and consulting roles that have reengineered banking and insurance processes in Nigeria. As a former consultant to the National Insurance Commission on Energy Insurance and a former Chairman of Rehoboth Microfinance Bank Limited, he has driven impactful change in financial systems.

He served as the Chairman of Brickred Consult Limited, a leading consultancy firm in leadership training, finance risk management, oil and gas insurance underwriting. He is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Brickred Insurance Brokers, an international brokerage firm based in Lagos.

Okehi is also a dedicated leadership coach and advocate for transformational and compelling leadership and organisations. His insights and initiatives have inspired professionals across industries over the years.

He is a deacon with TREM Headquarters, Lagos and is married to Audrey and their union is blessed with children.