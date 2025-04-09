Alleged Sexual Harassment: Group Slams Nwebonyi, Condemns Uncomplimentary Remarks Against Eminent Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes, Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has cautioned the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, over his vituperative utterances and attacks on eminent personalities in the sexual harassment allegations involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It added that Nwebonyi’s continuous media voyages, uncomplimentary remarks and general tout-like disposition to those calling out the Senate President over the allegations leveled against him by Natasha clearly showed that he does not understand his clearly-spelt-out duty as a legislator in the red chambers.

AEISCID’s President, Amb. Paschal Oluchukwu, in a statement issued Tuesday, described the Nwebonyi’s utterances, conducts and actions as “totally un-parliamentary, unwholesome and unbecoming of a legislator by every known standard.”

He said for whatever it is worth, the voyages of Nwebonyi in defense of the accused, almost crying more than the bereaved leaves so much to be desired.

Oluchukwu stressed the Senator has left the rest of Ebonyians utterly ashamed of his undignifying behaviour, to the extent that the group fell short of labeling him “an attack dog”.

He noted: “We have watched, read and listened deeply concerning compunctions, the heedless vibrations of one of our sons, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who represents the Ebonyi North Senatorial zone at the 10th National Assembly.

“Like the rest of Nigerians who have watched with reservations, how an ordinarily ‘distinguished Senator’ verbally attacks any and every one including but not limited to Nigeria’s former Minister of Education and foremost women advocate, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, other respected Nigerians and the character of the alleged victim, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan since the allegations of sexual harassment against the nation’s number three citizen came to the fore.

“Ordinarily, we had contemplated letting the matter to gently slide, but we are forced to speak up due to the continuous media umbrages of our brother, Nwebonyi.”

The group pointed out that the Senator appeared to have completely forgotten that he was elected to make laws for the benefit of his constituents and also to attract other such dividends of democracy while carrying himself in a most distinguished and honourable way as a lawmaker.

The group wondered why he has reduced himself and by extension ridiculed the rest of Ebonyians with his shameful name-callings, limitless defenses and totally unprovoked anger against reasonable Nigerians who are lawfully calling for a thorough and proper investigation into the allegations.

“We at AEISCID wish to not only condemn Nwebonyi’s rather ridiculous conduct but also call for strong caution and respect for the Ebonyi brand he wears,” it said.