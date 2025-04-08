Senate Leader Donates Buses, Wheelchairs to Ekiti Therapy Centre for Children with Disabilities

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Apparently in support of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s investment in the welfare of children with disabilities in Ekiti State, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has donated two mini-buses, two motorcycles, and 25 wheelchairs to the Therapy Centre for Children with Disabilities in Ado-Ekiti.

Senator Bamidele made the donation during a visit to the Therapy Centre alongside Governor Oyebanji on Friday.

The items were received by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Princess Adetoun Agboola, who also guided the governor and the senator around the facility.

Senator Bamidele praised Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to the welfare of children with disabilities, noting the therapy centre is the first state-owned facility of its kind in the country.

He promised to facilitate the construction of a bigger therapy centre as part of his constituency project next year.

Expressing his satisfaction with the cordial relationship between Governor Oyebanji and members of the Ekiti State caucus of the National Assembly, Senator Bamidele assured the governor that caucus members would continue to support his people-oriented programmes and policies aimed at improving the living standards of Ekiti people.

His words: “Let me begin by thanking His Excellency, our governor, for bringing me here to see what’s happening. I also want to thank the state government for conceptualizing this initiative.

“I extend my gratitude to the workers, the volunteer parents, the professionals, and all the interveners here. I am glad to be here, and I believe we need to attract all the encouragement we can from the federal government.

“The governor has made a specific request. I always describe our relationship as a partnership that is working for the people of our state. By the grace of God, I will prioritize this as my number one constituency project for 2026.

“From my budget of N1.5 billion for construction, I will take it on, and by God’s grace, we will commence work here next year. In the meantime, let us see how we can maintain the current facilities and explore corporate social responsibility interventions until the new building is ready.”

Governor Oyebanji had earlier asked Senator Bamidele to facilitate the construction of a bigger structure that could accommodate all the children simultaneously, allowing them to attend the centre daily.

The governor stated: “Distinguished Senator, the reason I brought you here is that we currently have 70 children, but due to a lack of space, we must attend to them in batches.

“Premium Trust Bank has renovated this facility for us, and with our limited resources, we have been able to keep it operating. I brought you here to see the need for a bigger structure that can accommodate more children at once.”

In her remarks, Princess Adetoun Agboola affirmed that the Centre serves children with cerebral palsy, autism, and other disabilities, particularly those who cannot fit into traditional schools due to the severity of their conditions.

She commended Governor Oyebanji for providing a facility where children requiring physical, occupational, and speech therapy can receive assistance until they can return to school.

Mrs. Agboola noted that the centre had designed a timetable allowing no more than 20 children to be transported from their homes each day using the bus provided by the governor, as their population has grown to around 70.

She also expressed gratitude to the senate leader for the donated vehicles, motorcycles, and wheelchairs, stating that these will greatly enhance their work at the centre.