  • Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

Obi of Onitsha didn’t issue any warning to Northern youths – CoS

Featured | 9 hours ago

The Imeobi Onitsha Traditional Council has dismissed trending media report of a purported warning to Northern youths credited to His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), the Obi of Onitsha over tension arising from the unfortunate killing of northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State recently.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Osita Anionwu (Ike Akatakwuani of Onitsha), Chief of Staff to the Obi of Onitsha dated April 3, 2025.

Anionwu insisted that His Majesty didn’t issue the inflammatory statement, describing it as fake, fabricated and inaccurate and urged the general public to disregard it.

The statement reads, “The Palace of the Obi of Onitsha wishes to inform the general public that His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), has made no statement regarding the recent killing of northerners in Edo State. Furthermore, he has issued no warning to anyone on the matter.

“This is another instance in the growing pattern of attributing fake statements to His Majesty, with the aim of stirring disaffection. The statement attributed to him is not only inaccurate but also inflammatory. We urge the public to disregard the fabricated statement and instead focus on promoting unity and understanding.

“As a chairman of peace and harmony among all Nigerians, His Majesty remains committed to fostering an environment of mutual respect and cooperation among people of different ethnic and regional backgrounds. Let us work together to build bridges, not walls.”

