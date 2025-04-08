Nigeria’s First Spelling Bee Championship: A Milestone in Academic Excellence

On 14 March 2025, history was made at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Lagos, as 11-year-old Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza Ebiebi Salami from Greenpath Preparatory School claimed the title of Nigeria’s first-ever Spelling Bee National Champion. The landmark event, which marked Nigeria’s debut in the globally celebrated Scripps National Spelling Bee, showcased the brilliance and resilience of young Nigerian minds, as 64 finalists competed in a thrilling display of intellectual mastery. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

The residence of the U.S. Consul General in Lagos, venue of the first-ever champion of Spelling Bee in Nigeria (SpIN), was silent—so silent that one could hear the breeze blow. At the microphone stood Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza Ebiebi Salami, an 11-year-old pupil from Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja. Her shoulders straightened, voice clear and deliberate.

“M-E-L-A-N-G-E” she spelled. A pause. Then an affirmation from the judges saying “And We have a Champion” before the venue erupted into screams of joy.

With that bell, history was made. Amazing-Grace had emerged as the first-ever champion of SpIN, the country’s newly established national spelling bee affiliated with the globally celebrated Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States. Meanwhile, the second runner-up was Miss Ifeoluwapo Okuboyejo, and the third runner-up was Miss Naomi Ociuco.

A Day to Remember

Friday, March 14, 2025, will be remembered not just as the finale of a competition, but as the beginning of a new tradition in Nigerian education. Held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, the event brought together 64 of Nigeria’s most brilliant young spellers from Abuja, Lagos, Osun, and Taraba States—each one a regional champion, now vying for the national title.

From the onset, it was evident this was more than a spelling contest—it was a celebration of knowledge, discipline, and the spirit of excellence.

“Although this is Nigeria’s first edition, in the United States, we have celebrated 100 years of spelling excellence. It is an honour to welcome Nigeria into this prestigious competition,” said JoEllen Gorg, acting U.S. Consul General, in her remarks.

She also announced that three additional finalists would join Amazing-Grace on the Nigerian delegation to the United States.

“This ensures continued participation and inspires future generations,” she said, adding that spelling was more than a contest—it was a powerful, lifelong skill.

Gorg went on to describe spelling as “a valuable skill for young people” and shared her hope that the competition would inspire the participants to dream bigger. “I am confident that these young Nigerians will use their knowledge to achieve great things—including studying in the United States and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.”

Her words, infused with optimism and encouragement, captured the essence of the night—a celebration of youthful potential on a global stage.

She wasn’t alone in recognising the moment’s significance. The competition marked Nigeria’s formal entrance into a global literacy tradition alongside students from all 50 U.S. states and international participants from Ghana, Jamaica, Japan, and more.

“This is more than just a spelling competition,” said Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Convener of Spelling Bee in Nigeria. “It’s a platform that builds confidence, public speaking skills, and critical thinking in our young learners. Today, we have not only unearthed champions but also inspired a generation of Nigerian students to aim for global excellence.”

Grit, Grace, and a “Melange” of Emotions

The rounds were grueling. Each word tested the spellers’ vocabulary, concentration, and nerves. Parents clutched each other’s hands. Teachers leaned forward. Contestants took deep breaths before stepping forward to face the microphone.

Among them, Amazing-Grace remained poised. Round after round, she delivered her spellings with quiet confidence. She correctly spelled words of increasing complexity, until the final word that sealed her victory. Earlier, she had also clinched her spot among the final contenders by correctly spelling Melange.

As the confirmation bell rang and applause filled the air, she covered her mouth in disbelief, eyes wide with joy.“This is a dream come true,” she said. “I’ve practised so hard for this moment, and to see it all pay off feels surreal. I’m grateful to my parents, my teachers, and everyone who supported me.”

Her mother, glowing with pride, added, “She has always been a curious child. From the moment she could read, she was fascinated with words. This is her passion, and I am so proud to see it recognised on such a grand stage.”

A Global Stage Awaits

For her stellar performance, Amazing-Grace will represent Nigeria at the 100th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.—a centennial celebration of academic excellence. Her prize package includes: An all-expenses-paid trip to the United States; $500 cash prize; an engraved trophy and gold medal; a one-year Merriam-Webster subscription worth $10,000; and a year’s supply of Indomie products.

Though this was Nigeria’s first official participation in the Scripps-affiliated competition, it was evident from the energy in the room that this would not be the last.

Passing the Torch

The event also featured a special virtual appearance by Harini Logan, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, who served as the Guest Pronouncer. Her reflections on the impact of spelling competitions were both poignant and powerful.

“Spelling bees changed my life,” she said. “To witness Nigeria join this global tradition is an incredible honour.”Her message of perseverance, preparation, and passion resonated deeply with the young finalists—many of whom now see themselves on a similar path.

A Movement Begins

Spelling Bee in Nigeria (SpIN) is not a one-off event—it is a movement. As an affiliate of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, it seeks to foster a generation of Nigerian students who are not only literate but also articulate, confident, and globally competitive.

“Nigeria has some of the brightest young minds in the world,” said Dr. Modupe Alakija, one of the organisers. “This competition is not just about spelling—it’s about confidence, resilience, and academic excellence. We are excited to see how this platform will grow in the coming years.”

In turn, Corrie Loeffler, Executive Director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, praised the competition for its continued growth, highlighting the joy of learning and the spirit of friendly rivalry. She thanked supporters, organisations, and educators for their belief in the positive impact of the competition on young lives.

Also speaking, Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council in Nigeria, commended the finalists for their outstanding achievements, noting that the event brought together some of the most talented individuals, showcasing dedication and excellence. She stressed the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders to shape the future of industries and communities.

Femi Adenekan, District Governor of the Rotary Club of Victoria Island East, District 9112 Nigeria, also highlighted Rotary’s commitment to education and literacy, underscoring their support for initiatives like the Spelling Bee.

The success of the inaugural edition was made possible through a powerful network of supporters, including Indomie Noodles (Title Sponsor), Checkers Custard (Co-Sponsor), Lucid Education Initiative (Local Organising Partner), U.S. Consulate General Lagos, the American Business Council of Nigeria, the Rotary Club of VI East, Razzl, First Bank of Nigeria, Seven-Up Bottling Company, and AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency as PR Partner.

In the end, Amazing-Grace’s victory wasn’t just a personal milestone—it was a national one. It signalled a new era in Nigerian education, one where children are not only encouraged to learn but are celebrated for it on an international scale.

In a few months, she will step onto the global stage in Washington, D.C. But if her poised performance in Lagos is any indication, she is more than ready.

The road to the world stage has begun. And Nigeria’s Amazing Grace is not just spelling words—she’s spelling out history on a global stage.