NIEEE President Canvasses Crackdown on Quackery as CIEEEN Launches

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The President of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Felix Olu, FNIEEE, has called for urgent action against quackery in the electrical and electronic engineering profession.

He also stressed the need for the newly inaugurated Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria (CIEEEN) to enforce professionalism and eliminate unqualified practitioners.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting and oath-taking ceremony of the CIEEEN Council in Abuja, Engr. Olu described the event as the culmination of nearly two decades of advocacy to rid the profession of substandard service providers.

He warned of the economic, social, and health risks associated with engineering failures, stating: “For too long, Nigeria has suffered the consequences of substandard service delivery by unqualified hands across all engineering cadres. Everyone knew professionalism was the solution, but the journey to achieving it through legislation took nearly 20 years.”

Engr. Ota traced the origins of the initiative to 2006 within NIEEE, then a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

He highlighted the persistent efforts that led to the passage of the CIEEEN Bill by the National Assembly and its signing into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2023.

The newly inaugurated CIEEEN Council comprises 23 members drawn from 13 key organisations, including NIEEE, COREN, SON, NCC, NITDA, NUC, and NERC.

Describing the council as a high-level professional body, Engr. Ota emphasized its capacity to enforce standards and eliminate quackery in the field.

To ensure the institute’s effective takeoff, he outlined key priorities, including office setup, membership registration, publicity, and engagement with entities yet to nominate representatives.

He also called for rigorous enforcement of professional standards. “The responsibility on the council is enormous; this is not a political appointment but a professional one.

“You must be courageous and resolute in upholding the standards of our profession. Opposition will come, but we must stand firm,” he charged the pioneer members.

Olu also announced a competition to design the official logo of CIEEEN, sponsored by NIEEE, with cash prizes for the best submissions. The institute’s motto, “Regulating for Optimum Professionalism,” was unveiled at the event.

He urged members to elect officers with sincerity and unity of purpose, reaffirming NIEEE’s commitment to supporting CIEEEN’s growth while stressing that public awareness of CIEEEN’s role would be crucial in ensuring compliance and fostering trust in professional engineering services.

“The Nigerian public must be made aware that CIEEEN is here to protect them from unsafe and substandard engineering practices. Our work does not end here; we must move forward with determination,” he added.

Deputy General Manager, NEMSA, Engr. Usman Omozua Momoh, underscored the challenges ahead, stating: “One of our tasks as the pioneer council is to rebuild the profession. Engineering practice, especially electrical engineering, has been compromised over the years.

“It is easy to destroy, but rebuilding is the real challenge. We must take back our profession and restore professionalism.”

He highlighted the vast scope of electrical engineering, covering power, communication, instrumentation, and avionics, and emphasized the need for strong enforcement of standards.

NEMSA, he noted, plays a critical role in ensuring compliance within the power industry.

“We monitor all distribution companies for safety compliance, construction practices, and issue safety rankings quarterly. We provide data on inspections, transformer installations, and grid extensions. However, many engineers lack awareness of existing IEEE regulatory standards, which must be enforced to combat quackery.”

Momoh, called for stronger collaboration among electrical engineering bodies, urging professionals to take ownership of regulatory agencies.

“If we are serious, we must ensure that the Managing Director of NEMSA is someone who understands our profession. Otherwise, we will never fully occupy the space meant for us in the industry.”

He also decried the proliferation of substandard electrical materials, calling for stricter import regulations.

“Electrical engineers must be involved in the importation and sale of electrical materials. We must enact laws requiring an engineer’s oversight in these businesses. Their certification should be at stake—if substandard materials are found in their shop, their license should be revoked.”