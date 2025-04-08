Int’l Trade Fair: Oyo Becoming One of Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Economies, Says Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said yesterday that his administration has been working hard towards making the state’s economy one of the fastest growing economies in the country.

The governor maintained that since the inception of the administration in 2019, it has placed a strong emphasis on infrastructural development, innovations and investments in order to build a vibrant economy.

He added the state has also focused on agribusiness with a view to achieving food security and economic stability, noting that the government will not relent in its vision to achieve sustainable development in the state.

Governor Makinde, represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, stated this while declaring open the Oyo State International Trade Fair tagged EXPOYO 2025, with the theme: “Achieving Food Security and Economic Stability in Oyo State Through Massive Investments in Agriculture,” held at the EXPOYO Permanent International Trade Fair Complex, Sango, Ibadan.

Makinde said that while the issue of food security is the responsibility of all stakeholders, the government has created an enabling environment for businesses as reflected in the ongoing improvements in critical sectors like transportation, energy, agriculture, and technology.

He maintained that the massive investment on infrastructure development through interconnecting the zones of the state with good roads, the investment on security of lives and property as well as the introduction of policies to ensure ease of doing business by the administration were necessary requirements for achieving food security and economic development.

He said: “It is with high gratitude to the Almighty God that I stand before you today to officially declare open the 2025 Oyo State International Trade Fair. This event is a testament to the promise I made last year that the Trade Fair will be held at least once a year.

“This Trade Fair is an opportunity for us all to showcase our areas of natural endowment, cultural heritage and a remarkable platform to foster a business-friendly environment, which is in conformity with economic enhancement.

“The EXPOYO 2025 is designed to serve as a forum for investors and business minds to explore new opportunities and collaborate in advancing trade activities in the State.

“The theme of the fair “Achieving Food Security and Economic Stability in Oyo State through Massive Investment in Agriculture,” encapsulates the vision of the present administration, which seeks to make Oyo State the fastest growing economy in Nigeria.

“We intend to boost commerce to create a sustainable ecosystem where businesses (large and small) can thrive, empowering communities and contributing to the economic development of the state and beyond.

“Since the inception of our administration, we have placed a strong emphasis on infrastructural development, innovations and investments in order to build a vibrant economy. Our efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses are reflected in the ongoing improvements in critical sectors like transportation, energy, agriculture, and technology.

“Therefore, the development of the State Industrial Park, as well as our ongoing efforts to improve our roads and energy systems, are part of our vision to make Oyo State a hub for industry and commerce.

“Relatedly, to encourage investors and business owners, the Oyo State Government embarked on friendly policies to aid ease of doing business in the state, while we have also put in place a trade grievance redress mechanism to eradicate trade disruptions, trade harassment and unauthorised payment within the state,

“Let me re-emphasise that this trade fair is not just a platform for international businesses, it is also a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs to gain exposure, build networks, and access the global market.

“It is noteworthy to celebrate the growth of trade and industry; we are equally committed to ensuring that this growth is sustainable and inclusive. We are focused on creating a green economy that respects our environment, promotes renewable energy, and encourages businesses to adopt sustainable practices.”

Governor Makinde equally noted that the government, as part of its vision to grow the economy of the state, would continue to place priority on policies and programmes that encourage entrepreneurship and opportunities for youths.

He maintained that the fair will also be used as a vehicle for trade exchange, technology transfer, and regional integration.

He recounted how the state has begun to explore the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying the state government remains committed to improving the state’s trade routes and enhancing regional connectivity to make the state the preferred destination for investment and trade.

The governor appreciated the organisers of the EXPOYO 2025, exhibitors, sponsors and all stakeholders who made the event possible, while he also encouraged exhibitors to make the most of the fair to showcase their products, build meaningful connections, and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, said the government is working diligently to create policies, infrastructure and a business climate that will position Oyo State as a destination of choice for investment both home and abroad.

He called on exhibitors, investors and partners to make use of the opportunity to connect with potential business partners, share ideas, explore collaborations to promote their products and services to a wider audience.

In their separate goodwill messages, the National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Otunba Dele Oye, represented by the Director-General, Engr Sola Obadimu and the President, Odu’a Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (Odu’aCCIMA), Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye, also represented by the first Vice-President, Hon. Olumide Araoyinbo, commended Governor Makinde for his passion and contributions towards the economic development of the state and South-West in general.

They also lauded his steadfastness and courage in making the South-West region more habitable and vibrant in all ramifications, calling on governors in the South-West region to organise an economic forum to bring back the lost glory of the region in agriculture.

Also, the President, Oyo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OYCCIMA), Dr Daniel Gbadero, appreciated Governor Makinde for organising the trade fair and for his support to the agricultural sector.

The governor and his entourage, thereafter, inspected the Trade Fair exhibition ground.

Present at the event were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun; Executive Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Alhaji Gafar Bello; Chairman of all Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; President of Ibadan Chamber of Commerce, Chief Mrs Omotomilola Osunde, captains of industry and leaders of businesses, among other dignitaries.