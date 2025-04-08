  • Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

…Heineken Extends “Cheers to Hardcore Fans” Campaign as UCL Hits Knockout 

Sport | 26 minutes ago

The UEFA Champions League has reached its most exciting stage, with the first leg of the quarter final matches tonight.

While the tournament has introduced a new format this season, the excitement, passion, and surprises remain the same.

And so does Heineken’s commitment to football fans. As teams battle for a place in the semi-finals, Heineken is extending its “Cheers to Hardcore Fans” campaign—celebrating the dedication and love that true supporters bring to the game.  

With the New format, same Heineken passion campaign, the season’s Champions League has been tougher than ever, starting with intense qualifiers, a challenging league stage, and high-stakes playoff matches. 

After the first-leg games of the Round of 16, the final eight teams are in battle to decide who will make into the last four stage.

Fans have already witnessed big moments—Liverpool’s dominance, Barcelona’s strong form, and the shocking early exit of Manchester City. 

But through every victory and upset, one thing has remained the same: hardcore fans standing by their teams, just like they stand by Heineken on matchdays.  

“Heineken understands what it means to be a real fan,” says, the Portfolio

Manager Alcoholic Drinks at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko “Whether your team is winning or struggling, true fans never stop believing. That’s why *Cheers to Hardcore Fans* is not just a campaign—it’s a celebration of those who live for football.”  

The Cheers to Hardcore Fans campaign challenges old ideas about what it means to be a “hardcore” fan.  Instead of focusing on aggression or negativity, Heineken is highlighting the love, commitment, and fun traditions that make football so special. 

“Heineken has always been about bringing fans together,” the Portfolio

Manager Alcoholic Drinks at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko added.

“Football is more than just the teams—it’s about the people who support them. That’s why this campaign celebrates the fans who make the game great.”  

As the Champions League’s second-leg games decide which teams move forward, Heineken ensures that fans feel just as important as the players. 

