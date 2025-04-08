FG to Establish Global Cultural Hub in Katsina

•Signs MoU with Katsina govt on ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Project’

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Katsina State on the ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Project’ to enhance cultural and economic expansion in the state.

The MoU between the partners will lead to the establishment of a global cultural hub in the state to preserve the state’s cultural heritage, promote tourism and drive economic growth.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, while signing the MoU Monday, said the cultural hub would be a global centre for innovations, training and capacity building for young Nigerians within and outside the state.

She explained that the project would enable government to unlock Katsina’s transformative power of arts, culture, tourism, and creative industries for sustainable development and social cohesion.

Musawa added the project would also restore and conserve Katsina’s historic sites, monuments, palaces, artifacts and boost cultural education and capacity building in local crafts.

She said the cultural hub was part of the federal government’s ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Project’, aimed at preserving the nation’s cultural heritage, promoting domestic tourism and driving economic growth.

She reiterated that the Renewed Hope Cultural Project would change the narratives about the nation’s culture and creativity to ensure growth and sustainability of the country.

She said: “One of the great things that we are going to earn in this wonderful project that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has envisaged is how we can build on domestic tourism.

“The MoU will lead to cultural expansion that is going to have an indelible impact on the economic expansion so thay the young people who are idle will add value to themselves, society and the country.”

Earlier, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, represented by the Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed, promised to support the federal government’s readiness to revive the nation’s culture.

He noted the state government would implement and sustain the agreements contained in the Memorandum of Understanding to preserve and promote the state’s cultural heritage and economic expansion.