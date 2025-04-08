FG: No Saudi Entry Ban on Nigerian Travellers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified that there is no entry ban on Nigeria by the Saudi authorities, contrary to information that trended online throughout yesterday that the country had temporarily suspended 13 nations from entering the country.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to categorically refute the false claims circulating online, alleging that Nigeria has been included in a list of countries facing an entry ban into Saudi Arabia from April 13, 2025.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities have officially denied the validity of this viral memo, which falsely claims that several countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, India, Pakistan, and others, would be subject to visa restrictions and an entry ban.

“The Saudi Tourism Centre has confirmed that no such directive exists, and that the only official travel guidelines currently in place pertain to the Hajj pilgrimage.

“For clarity, the only restriction applies to tourist visa holders during the Hajj season. Individuals holding a tourist visa are not permitted to perform Hajj, enter, or stay in Makkah between April 29 and June 11, 2025 (corresponding to 01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH). The Hajj visa remains the sole authorised entry permit for pilgrims during this period.”

The ministry urged the public to disregard the ‘misleading’ document and to always verify travel information from official sources before taking action.

“Spreading unverified information can cause unnecessary confusion and disrupt travel plans. For accurate and up-to-date information, travelers are advised to consult official Saudi government sources, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or accredited diplomatic channels,” it stated.

Earlier, there were reports that Nigerians and citizens of 13 other countries had been temporarily suspended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from applying for certain categories of visas as preparation for this year’s hajj pilgrimage to the holy lands of Mecca and Medina begins.

The 13 other countries allegedly listed were: Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, India, Tunisia, Iraq, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Yemen, Jordan and Indonesia.

According to Saudi authorities, the suspension aimed to prevent unregistered individuals from attempting the pilgrimage without official permits, which poses safety and logistical challenges.

The statement revealed that while Umrah visa holders will still be allowed entry until April 13, the broader visa suspension was expected to remain in place until mid-June, when Hajj concludes.

Under Saudi Arabia’s quota system, each country is allocated a limited number of Hajj permits, typically distributed via a lottery. However, due to the high cost of official packages, many resort to unauthorised travel arrangements.

Such unregistered pilgrims often lack access to essential amenities such as air-conditioned tents, healthcare services, and emergency medical care—making the physically demanding journey even riskier.