FCFMT Enrolls 900 Students at 39th Matriculation Ceremonies

Sunday Ehigiator





The Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT), Lagos, admitted 900 students for the 2024/2025 academic session over the weekend.

According to the school’s Provost, Dr. Onuoha Chuks, this figure is a 200 per cent improvement from the 298 recorded at its 2019/2020 matriculation ceremonies.

Of the 900 entrants, the Department of Marine Engineering topped the list with 316 students in the Higher National Diploma (HND) and National Diploma (ND) categories.

It was closely followed by the Department of Marine Transportation and Business Science with 312 students, while Nautical Science admitted 131 students.

Chuks in his address noted the 2024/2025 matriculation aligns with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop the Nigerian maritime industry by creating the Marine and Blue Economy adding that the significant rise in student admission signals that the Nigerian public is also keen in plugging into development of maritime industry skills and manpower gaps.

While congratulating the new students, he explained that all programmes offered at the institute have been accredited by the NBTE to impart the requisite competencies that the students need, with further discussions ongoing to obtain approval and certification for professional programmes.

“I have a strong belief that at the end of your programmes, you would have acquired relevant attitudes, knowledge and skills to contribute your quota to the Gross National Product of the nation.

“All programmes have fully taken off and are now accredited and regulated by NBTE.

“It is equally the first time the college is having accreditation for HND Nautical Science and HND Marine Engineering. Most of our ND graduates before now have been traveling abroad to further their education in these areas, thereby putting pressure on the scarce foreign exchange.

“Discussions are equally ongoing with NIMASA to hasten the approval and recognition of professional certificate programmes such as Full Mandatory Programmes, Certificate of Competency (COC), Certificate programmes in ECDISS, GMDSS, ARPA-RADAR, Resources Management, ship handling and maneuvering using the newly acquired Full Mission Bridge Simulator Class A.”

The approval of these certifications, he said, will curb capital flight and enhance in-country training of maritime professionals.

On his part, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, charged the matriculating students not just to take their admission as an opportunity to earn a degree but as a period of learning lifelong professional skills.

Mobereola, represented by the Head, Seafarer Safety and Standards, NIMASA, Mr. Patrick Ehigbe, said: “Your time at this institution is not just about earning a degree. It is all about developing character, learning resilience, and practical skills that will make you leaders in your chosen fields.

“The road ahead will not be easy, but it will undoubtedly be rewarding. You will encounter challenges, both academic and personal. But remember that these are the very experiences that will shape you into a well-rounded individual.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Pius Ukeyima Akutah, represented by the Director, Regulatory Services, Mrs. Magret Ogbonna, pledged his support for the college, stating the “Nigeria Shippers’ Council remains committed to promoting collaboration that will enhance capacity building, promote industry best practices and create an enabling environment for the maritime and Fishery sector to flourish and prosper.”