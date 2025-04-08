Cultural Diplomacy Key to Africa’s Sustainable Peace, Memunatu Pratt tells Pan African Leaders

Onuminya Innocent





Dr. Memunatu Pratt, former Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, has called for a renewed focus on cultural diplomacy as a catalyst for sustainable peace in Africa.

Pratt made the call in a keynote address at the 14th Pan African Leadership Symposium and Awards (PALESH) 2025 held in Lagos.

The symposium which brought together African leaders and stakeholders, focused on the theme – “The Role of Good Governance and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Mechanisms for Consolidating Peaceful Co-existence in Africa.”

Pratt’s presentation – “Cultural Diplomacy: A Conceptual Approach Towards Sustainable Peace,” – highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges through tourism, arts, education, and inter-cultural dialogue in fostering peace and cooperation.

According to Pratt, sustainable peace requires not only the absence of war but also the presence of justice, equity, wellbeing, and shared values.

She cited global examples like the Fulbright Program, Alliance Française, and the British Council, demonstrating how cultural diplomacy has been an effective tool for fostering international relations and harmony.

Pratt’s advocacy for cultural diplomacy as a key to sustainable peace in Africa is a significant step towards promoting unity, stability, and development across the continent.

Her speech was met with admiration and earned her the prestigious Commander of Peace Award, recognizing her contributions to peace building and cultural advocacy.

The PALESH 2025 symposium provided a platform for African leaders to share ideas and experiences on promoting peace, stability, and development on the continent.

Pratt’s presentation was widely praised for its insightful analysis and thought-provoking recommendations on the role of cultural diplomacy in African peace building efforts.