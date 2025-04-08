  • Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

Agbogidi at London event to Honour Jim Ovia

Featured | 9 hours ago

The Obi of Onitsha, HRM Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), was among the esteemed dignitaries present at the award ceremony where Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank.

Mr. Ovia received the Freedom of the City of London award 7th April, 2025.

This prestigious honor recognizes Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology, showcasing his visionary leadership in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

The award which took place as one of the highlights of a two-day conference of the Commonwealth Business and Investment Council at Guildhall, London sent shockwaves of pride to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in particular and across the world in general.

President Tinubu in a congratulatory message hailed the honour as a well-deserved recognition of Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and tech­nology, as well as his significant impact on Nigeria’s financial landscape and global economic ties.

The Agbogidi excitedly congratulated Mr Ovia for the recognition by the Freedom of the City of London and pronounced royal blessings upon the Zenith Bank founder for more achievements in the world records.

