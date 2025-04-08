1,147 School-based Management  Committees Get FG’s N2.035bn

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





1,147 school-based management committees across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory have received N2.035 billon from the federal government.

This comes with the launch of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) School-Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme and the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) activities.

Education Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the national flag-off of the UBE School based management – School improvement programme (SBMC-SIP), public presentation of the implementation guidelines and commencement of teacher professional development programmes.

Alausa identified six pillars to drive education sector renewal initiative to include increasing enrollment, reducing out-of-school children, enhancing technical and vocational education, advancing, girl-child education and strengthening quality assurance.

To implement these initiatives, the minister said the ministry plans to construct 7,200 new UBE facilities, provide 1,680,000 furniture pieces, renovate 195,000 classrooms, install 22,900 water boreholes and 28,000 toilets and provide perimeter fencing for 14,000 schools.

He called on states and local governments to maximize federal government input and inject indigenous funds into the SBMC-SIP programme for greater impact.

He said: “While the Federal Ministry of Education intensifies its efforts in mobilizing resources to actualize the above ideals, it also recognizes the importance of improved partnerships and collaborations with all stakeholders in all aspects of education service delivery.

“It therefore gladdens my heart to note the giant strides recorded by UBEC in the implementation of the UBE School Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme.

“The Teacher Professional Development programme aligns with the Ministry’s vision of improving learning outcomes through the strengthening of teacher quality in the sector to meet global standards”.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, said despite a 7 percent increase in enrollment between 2016 and 2021, around 17 million children, mostly from rural and low-income communities, are still out of school.

She said the government is launching an initiative to disburse N2.035 billion to 1,147 school-based management committees across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our basic education sector has made progress, but serious gaps persist. While enrolment rose by 7 percentage points between 2016 and 2021, access to education has not expand to all, about 17 million children remain out of school – especially in rural and low-income communities.

“And only 9 Percent of children aged 7-14 in rural areas demonstrated age-appropriate reading skills. These numbers are more than statistics – they are a call to action for urgent, targeted investments in infrastructure, teacher development, to expand equitable access to all parts of Nigeria.

“A total of N2.035 billion to be disbursed to 1,147 schools-based management committees across all 36 States and the FCT under the SBMC-SIP.

“These funds will support 15,155 improvement projects, such as classroom renovations to make learning conducive, furniture provision, WASH facilities, measures to improve security,” she said.