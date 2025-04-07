Yanna Apartment Honours Employees who Returned Misplaced $10,000 to Customer

In a remarkable display of honesty and principle, two dedicated Yanna apartment employees, Louis Romanus Ikechukwu, Laundry Supervisor, and Ruth Okoro, Admin and Account Officer, have been honoured for upholding one of Yanna’s core values: “We live by integrity and make it paramount.” The duo discovered a staggering 10,000 Dollars tucked away in a guest’s laundry and, without hesitation, reported and returned the full amount to the rightful owner.

Their swift and selfless action not only prevented a major loss but also showcased the unshakable character Yanna Apartments expects and celebrates in its team. “At Yanna, we believe integrity is not just a value on paper; it’s how we show up every day,” said Mrs Ann Okuefuna, the General Manager of Yanna Apartments, who held a special recognition moment for the two staff members.

In a world where doing the right thing often goes unnoticed, Louis and Ruth remind us that character still counts, and at Yanna Apartments, it shines. Their story is a powerful testament to the kind of people who make Yanna Apartments not just a brand but a community built on trust, honour, and excellence.