Tinubu, Obasanjo, Makinde, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Former Oyo Gov, Omololu Olunloyo

*President salutes his commitment to nation’s unity, progress, intellectual advancement

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Segun James in Lagos and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have mourned the passing of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, who died at 89.

The death of the Ibadan-born scholar and administrator was confirmed in a statement by a former Editor of Nigerian Tribune, Oladapo Ogunwusi.

The statement read: “With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Dr. Olunloyo was first Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates even as we come to grip with this devastating event.

“The Olunloyo family will appreciate the understanding of the press and the public as they commence efforts to give him a befitting burial.”

The president conveyed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Oyo State following the passing of the former governor of the old Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president, extended sympathies to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.

Tinubu paid tribute to Olunloyo’s remarkable academic and professional journey and his fervent belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.

“Dr. Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory. As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” President Tinubu stated.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor of the old Oyo State, Tinubu remarked: “Although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership. The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation.”

The President further applauded the late governor for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, progress, and intellectual advancement, emphasising that his contributions will remain enduring milestones in the nation’s history.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and bring solace to all who mourn this distinguished statesman,” President Tinubu further said.

On his part, Obasanjo, too, described Olunloyo as a patriotic Nigerian, who stood for justice, peace and progress of the country till his last days on earth.

Obasanjo said Olunloyo, remained one of the notable Nigerians with deep blood of patriotism running in their veins.

In a statement by this Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president restated the depleting ranks of the nation’s leaders particularly at this crucial state of the country, when their wise counsel and rich experience were greatly needed was worrisome.

“It was shocking and worrisome because we had lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, and now Dr. Olunloyo just in weeks succession.

“Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed,” he said.

Obasanjo commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the government and good people of the state and consoled them by the facts that Olunloyo lived a life worthy of communal emulation, touched the soul of his community and he is mourned by all.

“We pray the Good Lord to grant the soul of Dr. Olunloyo a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, described his death as the exit of one of Oyo State’s and Nigeria’s most cerebral former administrators.

Makinde, in a statement, commiserated with the entire Olunloyo family, the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, noting that it was sad that the late mathematical guru and administrator passed away before his 90th birthday.

“On behalf of the Government and the good People of Oyo State, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Omololu Olunloyo, the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State on the demise of the former governor.

“In Dr Olunloyo, we have lost another icon. This time, we lost a highly cerebral and patriotic leader, who served our great state at its early stages.

“This death hits differently because I was looking forward to Baba’s 90th birthday, which would have come up on April 14th. However, we have to submit to the will of God, who gives and takes lives as He wills.

“My joy is that our government immortalised and honoured Pa Olunloyo in his life time and he was present to witness it, as we named the Ibadan Airport Road and the Leisure Park on the axis after him in recognition of his service to the state.

“May the Lord grant repose to his soul and give his family the fortitude to bear his demise.”

Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the death of Olunloyo, was a great loss to Oyo State and the people of Ibadan in particular and South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with Makinde; the deceased’s family, friends and associates, urged them to take heart as the late Olunloyo lived a fulfilled life.

Sanwo-Olu described Olunloyo, as a seasoned administrator, mathematician and scholar of high repute and a renowned technocrat, who distinguished himself as a genius and intellectual during his lifetime.

“Dr Omololu Olunloyo was more than a politician and governor. He was a man of many parts, who distinguished himself in both private and public sectors, particularly in the education sector as a mathematician, scholar and the first Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic.

“He was Commissioner for Economic Development for the Western Region in 1962 at the age of 27 and later served as Commissioner for Community Development, Education (twice), Special Duties, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before being elected as the Governor of Oyo State during the Second Republic.

“He served Oyo State passionately as Governor during his three months in office, contributing his quota to the growth and development of the State. He was also a political leader in Oyo State before his death.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo and grant the family and the people of Ibadan, Oyo State, and the South-West of Nigeria the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Olunloyo, renowned for his mathematical prowess, obtained a PhD in applied mathematics and number theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25.

In 1962, at 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.

His leadership as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic, established enduring academic and administrative foundations in the two institutions.