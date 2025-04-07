  • Monday, 7th April, 2025

The  Best of Nigerian Tennis Storm FHA Tennis Club FESTAC

Sport | 25 minutes ago

The top eight tennis players men and women based in Nigeria will assemble at the FHA Tennis Club FESTAC for the inaugural Invitational Tennis Masters which serves off on Tuesday April 8 at the reconstructed club  facility.

With the standard of tennis in the country going higher and higher, the tournament is expected to produce some exciting matches as players try to attract sponsors for their professional tennis careers.

The men’s draw will be missing Chris Bulus, Nigeria’s No.1 and only ATP ranked tennis professional who is in America pursuing a professional tennis career and Emmanuel Michael Akpan the No.2 who is in Tunisia playing a professional tennis tournament under the ambit of the AURUM Academy

The women’s draw will miss Oyin Quadri and Marylove Edwards both in American Colleges on tennis scholarships and ageless Anu Aiyegbusi who is in Saudi Arabia working as a coach.

However, tournament organisers say the field is one of the strongest ever with Bright Emmanuel Essien vowing to make up for her narrow loss to Khadijat Mohammed at the Rain OIl Championships in February in a match that lasted 3hrs 30 mins with a final set tie-break.

In the men’s, Canice Abua, Daniel Adeleye, Ikechukwu Iloputa, Mohammed Musa and Philip Abayomi will be top contenders for the N500, 000 winners purse,

The grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 starting 3 pm.

