Reinstated Council Chairmen: Adeleke Ready to Procure ‘Kangaroo Judgment’ to Cause Mayhem, Osun APC Alerts

– Alerts IGP, DG DSS, NSA on looming dangers

– PDP: Osun APC raising false alarm, over illegal occupation of LG secretariats

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday unveiled Governor Ademola Adeleke’s government’s alleged fresh plot to procure a judgement from the State High Court, Ikirun, that will create a platform to launch another round of a massive attack on the local government chairmen and councillors elected on its platform who are currently in charge of the council secretariats and subject the state to another round of anarchy.

Addressing a press conference at the Ilerioluwa Campaign Office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo on Sunday, the APC, through a former state Commissioner for Information, Hon Sunday Akere, revealed that the state government has concluded an arrangement to procure the ‘kangaroo judgment’ from the court to be presided over by one Justice I. O. Adeleke of Ikirun on the 17th of April, 2025, with a view to perverting the cause of justice and bringing the sponsored Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) selected chairmen and hoodlums to the councils through the backdoor.

But in a swift rebuttal, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has dismissed the allegations of main opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), accusing it of raising false alarm and being afraid of imminent backlash over its illegal occupation of local government secretariats and has embarked on an open blackmail of the judiciary.

The PDP additionally stated the APC is lying about an open secret that it faces three lawsuits over its invasion of the local government secretariats namely; the first by the duly elected local government chairmen and councillors of PDP under ALGON, the second by the state local government workers under NULGE and the third by the All Peoples Party (APP) which sued the APC for contempt of Court for ignoring a subsisting court judgement that sacked its Yes/No chairmen.

The main opposition APC noted it has reliably gathered that it is the purchased order of mandamus from the pliable High Court judge in Ikirun which Governor Adeleke is banking on to bring the illegally-selected chairmen of the PDP to the council with the aid of Amotekun Corps and thugs by all means without reflecting on the consequences of his action to security of lives and property.

The APC reaffirmed its commitment to resist any illegal means capable of causing political unrest and undermining the security and sanctity of the judiciary in the state saying: “Adeleke’s executive recklessness, security compromise, abuse of power and judicial integrity will be resisted without apology.”

This is even as the formidable opposition party in the state sought immediate intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services -DSS and Office of the National Security Adviser over the looming crisis in the state.

The party lampooned Adeleke for resorting to a self-help instead of treading the path of the rule of law and compliance to judicial authority by obeying the judgment of the Court of Appeal or at most approach the Supreme Court, saying his fresh move was capable of subjecting the state to anarchy and threat to the lives of innocent citizens.

The party accused Adeleke’s government of grounding the local government activities by financially inducing the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to illegally withdraw the services of the state local government workers at the Local Government Secretariats

This allegedly has invariably denied the people of the state essential services being provided by the local government councils in all the 30 local government council areas and the Area Office, Modakeke in the last two months.

According to the APC, the planned Order of Mandamus filed against Governor Adeleke for the High Court to prevent the governor from locking the illegal and sit-at-home PDP Chairmen and Councillors out of council and be aided by Amotekun Corps and daredevil thugs to invade all the local government council areas in the state which would resort to a breakdown of law and order.

“It is on that 17th day of April, 2025 procured kangaroo ruling that the council workers who have abandoned their jobs for over two months intend to go back to work.

“The procured judgement is, among others, to violently chase away the reinstated local government chairmen out of the local government council areas against the judgment of the Appeal Court by contemporaneously enlisting the services of Amotekun Corps to violently attack and chase away our elected chairmen from the local government secretariats across the state.

“The procured judgement from the pliable High Court judge in Ikirun will also direct the Chairmen and Councillors who participated in the illegal local government election purportedly conducted by the partisan Abioye Hasim-led Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) on February 22, 2025 in the state to resume work with the primary intention of unleashing terror on our local government chairmen and councillors who have resumed duty in their various local government council areas”, the APC stated.

The party noted that another case is also before one Justice Yinka Aderibigbe of a state High Court sitting in Ilesa designed for similar motive to create pandemonium in the state.

“Information also has it that there are plans to massively mobilize thugs within and outside the state to be armed and cloth in Amotekun Corps uniform in order to carry out orchestrated attacks on our chairmen and burn down local government secretariats and deceitfully hang the crimes on the neck of the Court of Appeal reinstated local government chairmen and councillors in the state.

“It would be recalled that it was the same manner that the PDP obtained a fraudulent judgment to illegally conduct purported elections to the local government offices that were not vacant on February 22, 2025 from Ilesa High Court.

“The state government and the PDP instead of approaching the Supreme Court to appeal the 10th February, 2025 Court of Appeal judgement for further appeal at the Supreme Court have strangely resorted to forum shopping from various high courts”, APC averred.

The opposition party called on Osun State judiciary to be wary of the PDP desperation not to drag the judiciary into the mud through procurement of black-market judgment and injunctions from the state high courts capable of rocking the peace of the state.

The APC added: “It is a clear principle in elementary law that a lower court cannot assume jurisdiction on a matter already settled by the higher court especially the Appellate Court in this circumstance.

“This attempt is an effort to create constitutional crisis and subsequently throw the state into avoidable crisis. If the PDP and the Adeleke-led administration considered the Appeal Court judgment unacceptable, they are free to approach the Supreme Court as the last resort instead of laying a foundation for creating crisis in the state.

“The joker the Governor Adeleke-led government is banking on is to engage in a judicial coup by procuring mandamus order for the illegal local government council chairmen and councillors from the pliable High Court judge in Ikirun on the 17th day of April, 2025.

“The illegal local council chairmen and councillors who have been staying off the councils would seek the mandamus order from the High Court against Governor Adeleke who subsequently would not object but rather prevail on the already stationed Amotekun Corps with daredevil thugs to invade the council Secretariats across the state with maximum force.

“In the arrangement made by Governor Adeleke and his co-travelers, it is the illegally-elected council chairmen and councillors whom the council workers who have been staying off the council Secretariats would accompany to the various councils which would lead to pandemonium and chaos across the state.

“The previous similar judgement has forced our party to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the judicial rascality being encouraged by the Governor Adeleke-led administration and we shall not hesitate to lodge another complaint whenever we notice any form of judicial abuse and compromise over the local government administration in Osun State as it is axiomatic that the judiciary is the last hope of a common man and if it is allowed to be consistently abused as it is being currently encouraged by the Osun State government under Governor Adeleke, then our democracy is in a serious danger”, the Osun APC stated.

On its part, the PDP, in a statement, further said in all these cases, Governor Ademola Adeleke did not and has no intention of instituting any court action after his directive to PDP elected chairmen and councilors to abide by the rule of law and avoid violence.

The APC alarm of plots to deploy violence against the illegal court-sacked Yes/No chairmen is mere fantasy and failed attempt to escape the legal consequences of their unconstitutional and reprehensible occupation of local governments secretariats across Osun State.

It would be recalled that direct stakeholders in the current face off took legal actions to eject usurpers and anti-democratic elements from local government secretariats across the state.

The validly elected council chairmen, vice Chairmen and councillors filed very potent lawsuits to flush out Yes/No council chairmen who are on a campaign of self-help rather than rule of law.

The workers union at the local government level, NULGE, as an interested stakeholder has also resorted to the judicial system.