Police Withdraw Sanusi’s Invitation for Questioning in Abuja After Public Outcry

*Order their men to meet emir in Kano

*Peterside,Odinkalu condemn move

Chuks Okocha and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn its earlier invitation extended to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in connection with an unfortunate incident that occurred in Kano State during the Sallah celebration on March 30, 2025.

This followed public outcry, including prominent Nigerians like the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, and human rights activist and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, who condemned the move.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, mandated the Force Intelligence Department (FID) to proceed to Kano and obtain Sanusi’s statement.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, explained that the invitation was initially issued to enable Sanusi to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

However, “following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicised or misinterpreted, the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn.

“Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement.

“Prior to the Sallah Day celebration, credible intelligence at the disposal of the Police indicated that the two disputed Emirs in Kano State -Alhaji Ado Bayero and Alhaji Lamido Sanusi were planning to hold separate Durbar Festivals.

“The Durbar Festival is a long held tradition, which involves a recognised Emir riding on horses around the city in company of his people.

“To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in kano and the Kano State Government.

“It was mutually agreed that no Durbar Festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety and none of the disputed emirs will ride on horse on Sallah day.”

Adejobi noted that despite this agreement, Sanusi, who had attended the Eid Prayers in his car, decided to mount a horse in a procession after Eid Prayers on Sallah Day, accompanied by local vigilantes.

This, he said, triggered a confrontation by youths in the community, leading to the tragic death of one Usman Sagiru, and leaving several others injured.

“A situation which the Force had earlier warned against and intended to avert by the emissaries sent earlier to both Alhaji Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains resolute in its commitment to conducting its criminal investigation duties with the highest level of professionalism including the investigation of this incident,” the police said.

Adejobi also threatened that all individuals found culpable would at the end be brought to justice. To this effect, he said some arrests have been made prompting invitation to Alhaji Sanusi.

He concluded that the actions of the police were guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.

Sanusi was, therefore, invited for questioning over the alleged killings during the recent Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a letter dated April 4 and signed by the Commissioner of Police, Olajide Ibitoye, on behalf of the deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the force intelligence department (FID), Abuja, the police asked Sanusi to attend an investigative meeting tomorrow, April 8.

The letter stated: “I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, to invite you for an investigative meeting regarding an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.”

But Peterside, had faulted the invitation extended to Sanusi, by the police in Abuja.

In a post on X, Peterside said the Kano police command should have quizzed the monarch.

“What is Nigeria Police Force trying to turn Nigeria into? Has Nigeria become a Police State? Is there any question that the Commissioner of Police cannot legitimately ask the Emir of Kano in Kano on behalf of his Abuja bosses?” he asked.

Peterside added that invitations across state boundaries are a “form of harassment” and should be discouraged.

Odinkalu, while condemning the development said the force’s action might be politically motivated and potentially destabilising.

Reacting, too, Odinkalu, on his X post, said, “It looks like some people are bent on using Police to foment crisis in Kano at all costs.”

The Kano State Police Command had earlier confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing, which reportedly occurred as security operatives were escorting the Emir after Eid prayers.

A palace official, Shamakin Kano, Wada Isyaku, has also been invited for questioning as investigations continue.

While the police maintained that the Emir’s invitation was part of standard investigative procedures, critics feared the move could be politically charged and further inflame tensions in the already sensitive Kano emirate.