Police Investigate Deadly Explosion in Mushin as Military-grade Grenade Detonates, Kills One, Injures Three 

The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday said it’s investigating the explosion that occurred weekend on 40, Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State, which left one person dead and three others injured.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said: “The Lagos State Police Command hereby confirms an unfortunate explosion that occurred at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

“It sadly claimed the life of one individual and left three others injured. The injured victims have been taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment.”

THISDAY gathered that the explosion happened when a scrap metal dealer attempted to cut a metal object later identified as a military-grade grenade, which triggered a deadly detonation.

According to Hundeyin, “Preliminary investigations into the unfortunate incident revealed that the explosion occurred when a scrap metal dealer attempted to cut a metal object into smaller pieces, which might be unknown to him, was a military-grade grenade, resulting in an explosion that led to his death.”

Following the incident, he said police explosive ordnance experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit of the Lagos State Police Command were swiftly deployed to the scene.

“The area was immediately cordoned off, secured, and subsequently rendered safe. The remnant of one exploded grenade, and two live (active) grenades were professionally and technically evacuated from the scene to the Base Headquarters of Police EOD-CBRN, Lagos, for safety.

“The experts cordoned-off the scene and the adjoining areas was emplaced to facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion and took immediate further necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Expressing his condolences, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He further urged residents of the state to remain calm, peaceful, and go about their businesses and other means of livelihood without fear or apprehension, just as he assured that “the scene of the explosion and adjoining areas have been rendered safe and declared secure by the Nigeria Police Force’s EOD-CBRN Unit”.

Meanwhile, to determine the origin of the device and prevent future occurrences, the police are collaborating with military experts.

“The Command’s EOD-CBRN Unit has been working in collaboration with the Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, to determine the origin of the explosive device and ensure all necessary actions are taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to exercise serious caution, especially those involved in scavenging, scrap metal trading, and to report any suspicious objects at the nearest police station for appropriate action,” Hundeyin added.