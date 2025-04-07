Osimhen on Real Madrid Radar as Replacement for Vinicius Jnr

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen, is on the radar of Real Madrid as possible replacement for Brazilian star, Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius is being tempted with mouthwatering offer of €200million per season, five-year deal by the Saudi Arabia Pro League. Even Madrid may also be tempted to jump at the offer of €300million for the signature of the Brazilian forward.

According to Spanish medium, Fichajes, Real Madrid view Osimhen as a possible replacement for Vinicius Junior, as the Brazilian continues to be linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius has again been in strong form for Real Madrid during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Los Blancos sources alleged that the Saudis are preparing the bid to submit to Real Madrid in the summer window.

Los Blancos are believed to be giving serious consideration to selling Vinicius this summer, and the club’s Head Coach, Carlo Ancelotti said earlier this year that he would understand if the Brazilian departed Santiago Bernabéu.

“I understand everything. In football I understand everything. I also understood that (Toni) Kroos left football… and that few did. These decisions are individual,” Ancelotti told reporters.

Osimhen has been in excellent form on loan at Turkish Galatasaray from Napoli during the 2024-25 campaign. He has scored 28 times and registered five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Should Osimhen arrive this summer as a replacement for Vinicius, then it is highly likely that French Captain, Kylian Mbappe, would be moved into the left-sided attacking role, allowing the new signing to go through the middle.

Selling Vinicius would be a major call for Real Madrid considering his contribution to the cause, but Osimhen is also one of the leading forwards in world football, and he would be a statement signing for the capital giants.

It is not only the Spanish LaLiga giants that wants Osimhen. Manchester United want the Nigerian forward same way as Juventus and Paris

Saint-Germain.

These renewed interests appear what Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, wants in order for his club to cash out big time from the transfer of the high in demand Nigeria striker.

Osimhen scored 76 goals and registered 12 assists in 133 appearances for Napoli in all competitions since his arrival from Lille in 2020.