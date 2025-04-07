Makinde: I Was Asked  to Influence Selection Process of New Alaafin of Oyo

Sanwo-Olu, Owa of Ijesaland felicitate new monarch

Sunday Ehigiator

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the weekend revealed that some people came to him and pleaded with him to influence the selection process of the new Alaafin of Oyo, even though the oracle did not pick their choice candidates.

He, however, promised that his administration would continue to ensure that due process and laid down rules are followed in governing the state, maintaining that his government would maintain a record of not interfering in traditional institutions and also remain impartial in the process of selecting traditional rulers.

Makinde stated this at the coronation of Oba Abdulakeem Abimbola Owoade I as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, held at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo.

He described the ascension of Oba Abimbola as a testament to his administration’s credibility as a stickler to due process, stating that his ascension is also a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of Oyo indigenes.

“I want to say congratulations once again to the people of Oyo Kingdom. Your patience and resilience have paid off and this is why today has become a reality. Some people came to meet me to influence the selection process of the new Alaafin, but the Oracle didn’t really pick their candidates. The person that Ifa and the people of Oyo chose is the person we are witnessing his coronation here today as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

“Oyo is one of the oldest civilisations in Yoruba history. So, when they brought to me the first selection process and the person went on air to declare himself as the Alaafin-elect, I conducted an investigation and discovered that some people were bribed.

“Thereafter, I asked my conscience if the Alaafin’s stool was for sale and I said no, because I cannot defend it before my Maker. Yes, a lot has happened since the last Alaafin joined his ancestors, but we are happy today that those issues have been resolved in the way our forefathers would be happy with.

“Today, the people of Oyo State can be proud again that we have a new Kabiyesi that represents the interest of our people and that of our ancestors. When it comes to maintaining traditional institutions, this administration will maintain a record of never interfering with the process.

“We will be there to see that due process is followed. We will be impartial, stand at the sideline, ensuring that rules are not broken for one side or the other,” the governor stated.

Makinde, however, called on Oba Owoade to work hard for the progress of Oyo, assuring him that the state government would continue to play a vital role in ensuring the growth and development of the state and promoting Oyo’s World Sango Festival as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

He equally charged those challenging the emergence of the Alaafin in court to accept Oba Owoade as God’s choice, which was also supported by the people and the government of Oyo State.

Also, the Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbdulAkeem Abimbola Owoade.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, wished the 46th Alaafin of Oyo success on the throne of his forefathers.

He also congratulated the sons and daughters of Oyo at home and in the diaspora on the coronation of Oba Owoade. He urged them to work together with the traditional ruler for the growth and development of the Oyo kingdom.

Sanwo-Olu said the Alaafin of Oyo’s stool is a symbol of cultural pride and the enduring legacy of one of the most powerful empires in Africa and therefore implored Oba Owoade to continuously uphold the dignity of the throne.

The governor also appealed to the new Alaafin of Oyo to promote Yoruba culture, tradition, history, norms, values and aspirations like his predecessors.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Oba Abdulakeem Abimbola Owoade on his coronation as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. The people of the ancient Oyo kingdom are lucky to have a successful technocrat and seasoned administrator like Oba Akeem Owoade as their paramount ruler.

“As Oba Owoade sits on the throne of his forefathers, I pray that God will bestow on him good health, strength, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for a peaceful reign in Oyo kingdom and Yoruba Land in general.”

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has provided clarity on the proper way to call his title and address his as the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

This is just as he congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on his ascension to the throne.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the Coronation Committee yesterday, as signed the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, Chief Shola Oshunkeye, “the Paramount Ruler should be officially addressed as: His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, Owa Obokun Adimula and The Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

“The clarification is to forestall any ambiguity and discordance in reportage, correspondences and communications on all matters concerning the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland. The Palace appreciates maximum cooperation on this matter,” he said.

In a separate statement, Haastrup felicitated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade on his ascension to the throne as the 46th Alaafin, while also praying that his reign heralds new lease of peace, happiness and prosperity in Yoruba Land.

The statement read: “On behalf of myself and the entire Sons and Daughters of Ijesaland, I offer my hearty congratulations to you and the entire people of Oyo kingdom on your ascension to the throne of Iku Baba Yeye, your legendary forefathers.

“In retrospect, the bond between Alaafin and Owa Obokun dates back to the evolution of Yoruba race, an era that predates all of the present generation of Oodua descendants. It is gratifying to note that our forefathers succeeded in sustaining this great legacy of kinship, brotherliness and brotherhood.

“As Your Majesty may be aware, I am currently observing mandatory seclusion hence my inability to participate in the coronation festivities. As a representative of the Yoruba cultural heritage and the embodiment of wisdom, I pray for divine enablement for you to provide the leadership desired for and by the people of your kingdom and the entire Yoruba race.

“May your reign herald a new lease of peace, happiness and prosperity in the entire Yorubaland. Accept the assurances of the people of Ijesaland for mutual understanding and cooperation.”