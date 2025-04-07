INEC Delineation Report Sparks Anger in Delta, Group Alleges Anti-Itsekiri Agenda

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The report of the fresh delineation fieldwork of Wards and Polling Units, which was unveiled at the weekend in Asaba by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in respect of the Warri Federal Constituency, has sparked anger from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, who described the report as unacceptable because of alleged anti-Itsekiri colouration.

The fresh ward and polling unit delineation fieldwork was prompted by the Supreme Court judgment of 2022, which had ordered INEC to conduct the exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference in Asaba yesterday, the Secretary, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Sir Sunny Amorighoye Mene, stressed that the polling unit and ward delineation proposed by the INEC report was unrealistic and provocative as it was at variance with reality, based on existing records and documents adopted by the country’s electoral umpire since 1999.

The INEC delineation proposal clearly showed a pattern that relegated Itsekiri to insignificance in the electoral system in the three local government areas of Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West, but was rather in favour of its Ijaw neighbour, as well as the Urhobo in Warri South, Mene emphasized.

Overall, the ward and polling unit delineation was done to disfavour the Itsekiri and ruin their political and socio-economic influence and relevance in the three local government areas and Delta State at large, the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought argued.

Mene said that it was ridiculous for INEC to create the impression that its own records and documents on electoral wards and polling units in the three local government areas since 1999 have been fictitious, alleging that that is what the new, discriminatory delineation reports against Itsekiri people suggested.

“We, the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, will use all means available to ensure that this evident injustice against Itsekiri does not stand but that it is overturned, and the fair and legally equitable thing is done regarding the delineation of wards poling units being proposed by INEC”, Sir Mene said.

Sir Mene, who noted that he was in Friday’s stakeholders’ meeting called by INEC to exhibit the report on the fieldwork, stressed, “We reject in totality any form of constituency delineation that seeks to politically emasculate the Itsekiri people.”

They noted that though they were not given opportunity to immediately react to the Commission’s report at its presentation apparently “because they knew that they had something very inimical to our interests, but we have looked at the report which they handed over to us. The entire Itsekiri nation has completely condemned the work done by INEC.”

The group said that the report turned out by INEC after the apex court-order fresh delineation exercise only confirmed the apprehension and fears of all Itsekiri sons and daughters globally about an orchestrated plan to strangulate the Itsekiri politically and economically through muffling of their voice.

“Not only do we condemn it, we reject it in its entirety because the fears we exhibited earlier on at the commencement of this exercise has been proven right.

“That INEC will not be equitable, they will not be fair, they will not be just in the exercise. And, the report they brought out, as what they have done all these months, has shown that INEC is very biased.

“In sort, INEC is anti-Itsekiri. And, INEC is not just, it’s not fair. So, we thought we should tell the whole world what has happened.

“This is not just about electoral boundaries; it is about our right to fair representation, which has been systematically suppressed over the years,” Mene further said.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the INEC, formally presented the report of delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency, comprising Warri North, Warri South-West and Warri South Local Government Areas of Delta State to the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities.

Prof Yakubu, who was represented by INEC’s National Commissioner supervising Cross River, Delta and Edo States, Prof Rhoda Gumus, said that the presence of the stakeholders was a demonstration of their commitment to democratic principles and belief in INEC as an unbiased empire.

The INEC Chairman said, “We recall that, in our last engagement meeting on the 8th July, 2024 in Warri Federal Constituency, we concluded all discussions with stakeholders and made a promise to commence the field work of the wards in the above-mentioned constituency. The Commission has carried out the exercise, which took place between 10th to 27th July, 2024.”

However, the report was presented to representatives of the three ethnic groups for the communities by the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, at the final of the series of stakeholders meeting, held specifically for the purpose in readiness for the implementation of the Supreme Court-ordered delineation of Warri Federal Constituency, held in Asaba, the state capital.

Copies of the report were officially received by Chief Victor Okumagba, Dr. Andrew Igban and Dr Joel Bisina on behalf of the Urhobo, Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic nationalities, respectively.

Nonetheless, THISDAY gathered that under the fresh delineation report for Warri North Local Government Area, the Ijaw have 10 of the 18 wards while Itsekiri have eight (8) wards; for Warri South-West, Ijaw have 15 Wards to Itsekiri’s four (4) wards; and, in Warri South, Ijaw have three (3) wards out of the 20 Wards while Itsekiri and Urhobo have eight (8) and nine (9) wards, respectively.

Before the fresh delineation by the INEC, Itsekiri had six of the electoral wards in Warri North while the Itsekiri had four wards, the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought lamented.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by prominent political leaders, including the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emomotimi Guwor, representatives of the national and state assembly legislators as well as some traditional rulers.