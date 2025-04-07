FG Flags Off 3m Scf CNG Plant in A’Ibom, to Leverage Gas for Industrialisation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, at the weekend performed the groundbreaking of Guelph Gas Limited’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Station in Ibesikpo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the event, Ekpo noted that as the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources, Nigeria was poised to leverage its vast natural gas reserves to drive a just and equitable energy transition to enhance the country’s industrialisation.

Ekpo, in a speech at the event also described CNG as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels that will play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting a healthier and cleaner environment, a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, stated.

The gas minister lauded Guelph Gas Limited for committing funds to the project, citing it as a testament to growing confidence in Nigeria’s gas sector. He attributed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector participation as instrumental in driving investment.

Ekpo assured that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) will provide necessary support to ensure the project’s success and similar initiatives across the country. These efforts, he said, aim to significantly boost the country’s income earnings, stimulate economic growth, and generate vast employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The minister also lauded the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, for supporting investments that drive economic growth and create employment opportunities for citizens.

“As someone who hails from this great state, I have seen firsthand the dedication of our people to development and innovation. With its strategic location, resource wealth, and commitment to development, the state is positioned to be a key hub in Nigeria’s gas revolution,” the minister added.

Managing Director of Guelph Gas Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Bassey, while speaking at the event, lauded President Bola Tinubu for supporting initiatives and policies like the ‘Gas to Prosperity’ and ‘Decade of Gas’, which aim to enhance gas penetration.

These policies, he said, have encouraged companies like Guelph Gas Limited to invest in the gas sector as Nigeria seeks to become a gas-powered economy. Bassey also thanked Ekpo for his support in bringing the CNG project to fruition.

The 3 million standard cubic feet per day CNG mother station project in Ibesikpo, Akwa Ibom state, aims to supply natural gas via CNG to commercial and industrial customers in the South-south and South-eastern parts of the country not currently connected to the country’s gas pipeline network.

Bassey said the company was wrapping up it’s pre-development phase and had received the license to establish, license to construct, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval, building approval, and the Head of Terms (HoT), and also expect to sign the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) before the end of the month, with offtake agreements already in place.

He promised to deliver the project on schedule and to specification and assured the host community that they would not be left out in terms of social corporate responsibility while seeking their support and cooperation.