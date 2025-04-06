  • Sunday, 6th April, 2025

Who is Afraid of Senator Yayi? 

Nigeria | 18 hours ago

The streets of Ogun’s political scene are whispering, but Senator Solomon ‘Yayi’ Adeola remains unfazed. He hasn’t announced a bid for 2027, yet rivals already seem rattled. Some politicians fight for relevance—Yayi simply exists, and the landscape shifts. He’s not in the race, but his name is already winning.

For would-be contenders, the road to Oke Mosan is looking less like a highway and more like an obstacle course. Yayi’s financial clout and political machinery make him an immovable force. Ambitions are being quietly re-evaluated. Running for office is one thing; running against a force of nature is another.

When he had a thanksgiving even in February, it was meant to be a gratitude tour. Instead, it became an oracle reading for Ogun’s future. Every handshake, every word, every glance sparked speculation. Yayi says his focus is on delivering for Ogun West, but even his silence speaks volumes.

Unlike the chorus of career politicians banking on noise, Yayi has let his work do the talking. His imprint—roads, schools, empowerment programmes—has turned Ogun West into his political stronghold. No slogans needed. His credibility isn’t borrowed; it’s built brick by brick.

His Senate tenure, first in Lagos and now Ogun, has done more than bolster his résumé—it has widened his reach. While others court endorsements, he is already the name voters mention unprovoked. The real question isn’t if he can run. It’s whether anyone can truly run against him.

The unease isn’t paranoia; it’s recognition of reality. Ogun’s politics is not for the faint-hearted, and Yayi has never been that. He operates at the intersection of grassroots loyalty and national influence—a combination few can match and even fewer can challenge.

For now, he plays it cool, watching while others react. But in politics, the loudest statement is often silence. And in Ogun’s 2027 race, the most significant presence may be the one yet to speak.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.