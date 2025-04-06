Who is Afraid of Senator Yayi? 

The streets of Ogun’s political scene are whispering, but Senator Solomon ‘Yayi’ Adeola remains unfazed. He hasn’t announced a bid for 2027, yet rivals already seem rattled. Some politicians fight for relevance—Yayi simply exists, and the landscape shifts. He’s not in the race, but his name is already winning.

For would-be contenders, the road to Oke Mosan is looking less like a highway and more like an obstacle course. Yayi’s financial clout and political machinery make him an immovable force. Ambitions are being quietly re-evaluated. Running for office is one thing; running against a force of nature is another.

When he had a thanksgiving even in February, it was meant to be a gratitude tour. Instead, it became an oracle reading for Ogun’s future. Every handshake, every word, every glance sparked speculation. Yayi says his focus is on delivering for Ogun West, but even his silence speaks volumes.

Unlike the chorus of career politicians banking on noise, Yayi has let his work do the talking. His imprint—roads, schools, empowerment programmes—has turned Ogun West into his political stronghold. No slogans needed. His credibility isn’t borrowed; it’s built brick by brick.

His Senate tenure, first in Lagos and now Ogun, has done more than bolster his résumé—it has widened his reach. While others court endorsements, he is already the name voters mention unprovoked. The real question isn’t if he can run. It’s whether anyone can truly run against him.

The unease isn’t paranoia; it’s recognition of reality. Ogun’s politics is not for the faint-hearted, and Yayi has never been that. He operates at the intersection of grassroots loyalty and national influence—a combination few can match and even fewer can challenge.

For now, he plays it cool, watching while others react. But in politics, the loudest statement is often silence. And in Ogun’s 2027 race, the most significant presence may be the one yet to speak.