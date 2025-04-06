Tinubu Working to Reposition Health Sector, Says Shettima

James Sowole in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that President Bola Tinubu is working diligently to reposition the nation’s health sector through enhanced financing, workforce training, and digital integration.



Shettima made these remarks yesterday during the inauguration of the Sulaiman Adegunwa Trauma Centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

The ceremony, held in Sagamu, Ogun State, was the celebration of the 80th birthday of Asiwaju of Ijebuland, Adegunwa.



Shettima disclosed that President Tinubu had approved a comprehensive Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which included the establishment of over 8,800 new primary health care centres across the country.



He mentioned the upgrade of existing tertiary institutions to handle trauma, oncology, and infectious disease control.



Shettima noted that Tinubu’s administration was investing in a National Health Insurance Scheme aimed at ensuring that no Nigerian was left behind.

“This is alongside the implementation of a digital health information management system that ensures data drives diagnostics and delivery.”

He emphasised that the Sulaiman Adegunwa Trauma Centre was a testament to the federal government’s commitment to building a health sector that works for all.



“Especially during critical moments when accidents occur, and timely emergency intervention can mean the difference between life and death.

“We must not forget that in a nation facing rising urbanisation, motorisation, and industrial risks, trauma centres are no longer optional; they are essential,” Shettima said.



“This is why this centre is not just a bridge and mortal institution; it is a lifeline, a symbol of preparedness in a nation that cares.

“It is a sanctuary where the wounded can find healing and where families in despair can find hope,” he said.

The vice president underscored the importance of a collective effort in addressing the nation’s healthcare challenges through collaboration between the public and private sectors.



He also called on more private sector players, philanthropists, foundations, and professionals to take inspiration from what Adegunwa’s family had done.

“This facility will serve generations yet unborn, and through it, Asiwaju Adegunwa has inscribed his name in the golden annals of those who choose to light the candle rather than curse the darkness,” Shettima remarked.



Earlier, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described Adegunwa as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and astute businessman.

He noted that even at 80 years old, Adegunwa had consistently achieved greatness.



He stressed that the gathering was not only to honour Adegunwa but also to celebrate a legacy and a milestone, acknowledging him as a father of modern philanthropy.



The governor further stated that the trauma centre was a monumental facility designed for the betterment of humanity.



In his remarks, Adegunwa expressed gratitude to the governor and everyone who contributed to making the project a reality.



According to him, he was inspired by a verse from the Quran, which encourages individuals to give from what they have been blessed with, as no wealth will last forever.



“The verse is a clear command from the creator, and with that in mind, I have come to realise that true prosperity is not measured by the wealth we accumulate but by how we use it to uplift others and alleviate suffering.”



Adegunwa explained that since his 56th birthday, he had made a promise to give back to his community and impact as many lives as possible.

Dr Kunle Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Management at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, emphasised that the trauma centre was designed to provide emergency medical care for the community.



He assured that the hospital’s management would ensure effective utilisation and maintenance of the facility, ensuring it continued to serve the community for generations.



Hassan shared that about 15 months ago, Adegunwa had expressed his wish to give back to the community as he approached his 80th birthday, choosing to invest in the trauma centre rather than hosting a celebration.



Originally budgeted at ₦800 million, the project ultimately cost over ₦2 billion to build and equip.



Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, commended Adegunwa for his selfless service and advocated for more federal presence in Remoland.



“Mr Vice President, please convey to President Tinubu our best wishes, and let me note that while we have ways of communicating privately.

“Sometimes we say certain things publicly so that our people know we are trying,” he said.

“We need more federal presence in Remoland. As of today, there is no federal university or federal polytechnic in Remoland.”