Tinubu to Alaafin: Foster Peace, Promote Cultural Identity, Support Governance

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu yesterday charged the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to use his stool to foster peace, promote cultural identity, and support governance.



Tinubu gave the charge while giving a remark at the coronation of Oba Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.



Oba Owoade was yesterday crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.



Owoade succeeds the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on April 22, 2022, at 83.



The coronation took place at Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo, where Governor Seyi Makinde led a host of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians.

The coronation happened barely three years after the last monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, joined his ancestors.



Tinubu, who noted that the Alaafin is not only a King but also a symbol of Yoruba resilience, wisdom, and pride, stated that he has always held the Alaafin stool in high esteem.



He expressed confidence in the wisdom, leadership, and dedication of the new monarch to further strengthen the unity and progress of Oyo Kingdom and Nigeria at large.



Represented by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the president said the historic occasion was not just a celebration for the great people of Oyo but for the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole.



He added that the Alaafin stool is a symbol of cultural pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires.



Tinubu said: “Kabiyesi, your ascension to this revered throne comes at a critical time in our nation’s history. Nigeria is navigating complex challenges, and traditional institutions like the Alaafin’s stool remain vital in fostering peace, promoting cultural identity, and supporting governance.



He added “On this auspicious occasion, I reaffirm President Tinubu’s commitment to preserving our cultural heritage by supporting initiatives that promote our rich traditions and ensure that Nigeria’s diverse cultures remain a source of strength.



“To the great people of Oyo, I urge you to rally behind your new Alaafin, support his vision, and uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and development. Let us remember the words of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III: “A kingdom thrives when its people are united in purpose.”

“For the Alaafin, you are on the threshold of history as successor to Oba Adeyemi III who was one of the most influential and longest-reigning monarchs in Yoruba history. His reign was a period of cultural renaissance, political influence, and socio-economic development for Oyo Town, Oyo State, and the Yoruba nation at large.

“He was a fierce custodian of Yoruba traditions and worked tirelessly to revive ancient festivals such as the Sango festival, Oranyan Festival, Isese Day, and the Ogun Festival, thus reinforcing Yoruba identity. He strengthened ties with the diaspora, particularly in Brazil and Cuba, where Yoruba culture remains strong.

“Oba Adeyemi III played a pivotal role in preserving Oyo’s cultural heritage, laying the groundwork for its UNESCO recognition. He championed the documentation of Oyo’s history, restoring ancient sites like the Alaafin’s Palace and Oranyan Staff.

“His advocacy attracted scholars and policymakers, highlighting Oyo’s global significance. Collaborating with Nigerian authorities, he pushed for UNESCO’s acknowledgment of Oyo as a cultural heritage site, emphasizing its role in the Yoruba empire and trans-Atlantic history. Though formal recognition is still pending, his efforts cemented Oyo’s place in world heritage discourse.

“May your tenure also witness unprecedented development and peace in Oyo.”