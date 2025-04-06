Tinubu, Abbas, Northern Governors Condemn Killings  in Plateau Communities

*President orders security agencies to apprehend perpetrators

*Insecurity beyond farmer-herder clashes, says Muftwang

*Amnesty International urges FG to end killings, demands justice for victims

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; and northern governors under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have condemned the recent attacks on five communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing them as senseless.

This is as Governor Caleb Mutfwang said the ongoing attacks and killings in some parts of the state were not farmer-herder clashes but crimes sponsored by conflict merchants.



Meanwhile, Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian government of abandoning its constitutional duty to protect lives and property, stating that the lack of accountability is encouraging impunity.



In the last few days, over 52 persons have been killed in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) and those from Manguna and Dafo villages, where the gunmen launched brutal attacks.



The president, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, declared that the gunmen would be apprehended and face severe punishment under the law.



Tinubu said: “I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended.



“These intermittent attacks should have no place in our country at a time when we are working so hard to restore peace and order in all parts of our country.”

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims in the communities.



President Tinubu commiserated with the government of Plateau State and Governor Mutfwang, urging the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.



He assured Governor Mutfwang of his support in ending this spate of wanton bloodletting in the state.



On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, expressed anger over the attacks, saying they were senseless and barbaric.



Abbas lamented the killings, injuries, and destruction of property, describing the incident as “one too many.”



While commiserating with the families of the victims, the Speaker charged relevant security agencies with arresting and prosecuting the attackers, warning that impunity has more consequences.



He condoled with the people and the government of Plateau State, while praying to the Almighty God to accept the souls of the deceased and console their families.



Also, the NSGF through its Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement issued in Gombe, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents, which claimed several lives and left scores injured, mostly women and children.



The statement, made available to journalists in Gombe by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Yahaya, while commiserating with families of victims as well as the government and people of Plateau, decried the cycle of attacks on rural communities in the North.

He described the persistent shedding of innocent blood as a stain on the conscience of the region and the nation.



Meanwhile, Governor Mutfwang has said the ongoing attacks and killings in some parts of the state were not farmer-herder clashes but crimes sponsored by conflict merchants.



The governor said this on Friday night during the Fashion and Arts Exhibition organised by the Tincity Fashion Week titled: ‘The Plateau Experience’, in Abuja.

Mutfwang, who insisted that the attacks were a well-organised criminality, promised that the government and security agencies had put measures in place to forestall future occurrence.



“I want to thank all of you who are here to support and honour Plateau State with your presence in this event. We do not take this show of solidarity lightly.

“We contemplated suspending this event due to the current security situation in the state, but we decided not to allow the situation to ruin the good things we have to celebrate.



“And I must say that the aim of the enemy is to throw the state into gloom and mourning but we will rise above their intent and not give them what they want.

“For those who think that the current situation is a farmer-herder issue, let me disabuse your mind from that perception; it is a product of organised crime by malicious elements who do not want peace to reign in the state.



“I want to assure the good people of Plateau that God will give us victory over these miscreants and their end has come,” he said.

Amnesty International Urges FG to End Plateau Killings, Demands Justice for Victims

Meanwhile, global human rights watchdog, the Amnesty International, has condemned the federal government’s failure to end the ongoing bloodshed in the state.



The organisation explained that the entire villages have reportedly been razed in coordinated attacks, displacing families and destroying livelihoods.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the organisation decried what it called “a pattern of mass killings and government’s inaction” in the region.

According to Amnesty International, its investigation documented that at least 1,336 people were killed between December 2023 and February 2024 across Plateau State, with Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin-Ladi LGAs being the worst affected.



Residents continue to express deep frustration with the response of security forces, alleging that they are either absent during attacks or show up too late to prevent bloodshed.



“Most villagers repeatedly told Amnesty International that the government left them at the mercy of their attackers,” the report said.

“They complained of receiving little or no help from security officials during attacks, despite informing them prior or calling for help during the incidents.”

Amnesty International accused the Nigerian government of abandoning its constitutional duty to protect lives and property, stating that the lack of accountability is encouraging impunity.

“The fact that no perpetrators have been brought to justice leaves rural communities of Plateau State feeling completely helpless and at the mercy of ruthless gunmen,” Amnesty International said.

The organisation called for independent investigations into the killings and demanded that those responsible be swiftly brought to justice.