SCAI Seeks to Improve Nigerians’ Quality of Life, Empowers Underserved Communities

As part of efforts aimed at improving the quality of life of Nigerians, members of, The Sowers Community Aid Initiative (SCAI), a non-profit organization, over the years, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved communities.

According to SCAI’s CEO Chika Christiana Nnadi, ‘our mission is to cultivate hope and foster positive change by providing essential resources, education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth.’

Though incorporated in 2022, she added SCAI has been actively operating since 2017, providing vital medical and teaching outreach programmes across various rural communities.

Chika highlighted objectives of the organization as empowering indigenous communities in the country by enhancing local skills for men, women, and children; providing educational and vocational support for children and youth in underprivileged areas; developing sustainable strategies for social development, including humanitarian aid and rehabilitation programmes.

Other objectives include, increasing access to free healthcare and raising health awareness in impoverished communities.

With a focus on holistic community development, SCAI has successfully reached numerous communities over the past eight years.

In 2017, Chika disclosed. “our first outreach was conducted in the rivers of Oieron, Ondo. Subsequent years saw visits to Awalla’s in Niger (2018), Budon in Kogi (2019), and the mountainous regions of Tilba in Adamawa (2020). Most recently, in 2021, we assisted the Tsonga tribe in Kwara and the Kambari & Dukawa tribes in Niger State.”

During these medical outreach programmes, she further stated the dedicated team, consisting of over five skilled professionals including an optometrist and two pharmacists, diagnosed between 300-500 villagers.

They also provided essential medications, carried out minor surgeries, and collaborated with local medical authorities to ensure comprehensive care.

SCAI is equally committed to the educational development of communities, conducting standalone teaching outreach programmes in several locations such as, Iseyin Village, Oyo State (August 2017); Auchi, Edo State (August 2018); Akaeze Village, Ebonyi State (August 2019); Arishi Village, Gida Hudu, Nassarawa (April/May 2021).

Through these initiatives, SCAI reached out to community schools, offering quality teaching and teacher training for local educators. The volunteer teaching outreach engages children aged 2 to 14, with each initiative impacting between 100 to 300 students.

In conclusion, Chairman of the Board, Salvation Alibor added SCAI’s approach to community welfare emphasizes sustainability and empowerment.

To him, “by not only providing immediate medical attention and educational support but also training local teachers and collaborating with healthcare facilities, we aim to create lasting positive change. As we continue our mission, we invite collaboration from local organizations, health professionals, and educational institutions to amplify our impact and expand our reach. Together, we can create healthier and more educated communities.”