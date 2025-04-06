Ruger Thrills Fans as Lord’s London Dry Gin Delivers an Unforgettable Night at Trace Live 2025

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Music lovers and industry insiders were treated to an exceptional night of live music and premium experiences as Lord’s London Dry Gin once again sponsored the 2025 edition of Trace Live featuring Afrobeats star Ruger at Terra Kulture, Lagos, on March 28, 2025.

The event, which has become a staple in Nigeria’s live music scene, provided an intimate setting where fans could enjoy Ruger’s signature sound up close.

With an impressive repertoire of chart-topping hits, the artist captivated the audience with an engaging set that reinforced his status as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic performers.

In addition to the live music, guests were treated to a selection of expertly crafted Lord’s Gin cocktails, further elevating the experience.

Commenting on the essence of the partnership and the brand role, the Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distillery Limited (NDL), Gbemileke Lawal, said “At Nigeria Distillery Limited, we are committed to building brands that not only deliver premium quality but also connect deeply with consumers’ lifestyles. Lord’s Gin represents elegance and celebration, making our partnership with Trace Live a perfect fit. We are excited to create an experience where music, culture, and refined taste come together seamlessly”.

Lawal noted that the brand’s presence at the event underscored its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s entertainment culture while delivering premium moments that resonate with modern consumers.

Senior Brand Manager for Lord’s London Dry Gin, Olusegun Akinyemiju, reflected on the brand’s role in the event.

“At Lord’s Gin, we believe in celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and culture,” Akinyemiju said.

“Partnering with Trace Live for this event allowed us to bring together the best of music and mixology, ensuring that every guest had a truly memorable experience. Ruger’s performance was a perfect match for the refined energy of our brand, and we are proud to have played a part in creating such a remarkable night,” Akinyemiju added.

The Lord’s Gin experience lounge was a highlight of the evening, offering guests an exclusive space to unwind while enjoying the brand’s signature cocktails.

Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in interactive moments designed to enhance engagement with the brand.

As one of the standout live music events of the year, Trace Live with Ruger reinforced the growing synergy between Nigeria’s entertainment and lifestyle industries.