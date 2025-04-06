President to Commission Projects in FCT Councils for Second Anniversary, Says Wike

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced his intention to request President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presence in the Area Councils to commission completed infrastructure projects during celebration of the president’s second year in office.



Wike stated this while addressing reporters shortly after a routine inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects slated for commissioning in May to commemorate President Tinubu’s second-year anniversary across Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Bwari Area Councils of the FCT on Saturday.



The minister expressed optimism that the president’s visit to the FCT Area Councils will strengthen ties with the people at the grassroots, adding that they will also have the opportunity to see their President in person.



The Minister said: “We are going to work that out, at least he (Mr. President) should be able to go to one of the Area Councils and let the people see that yes, this is their president, not just commissioning roads in the cities.



“We will plead that he visits at least one or two Area Councils so that the people will be happy that yes, this is their president. We can assure you that he will at least go to Gwagwalada, go to Kwali or Bwari where we have the Law School. We are going to make sure that Mr. President comes to identify with his people”.

Wike recalled President Tinubu’s earlier directive to prioritise the development of satellite towns to decongest the Abuja city centre

He emphasised that the president is very keen on developing the satellite towns, thereby reducing travel time for residents commuting to the city.

On his assessment of the project sites visited, the FCT Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work observed at various project sites, including the 10km Agoma Palace/Market/Park roads and other internal roads in Gwagwalada Area Council, the 15km A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council, as well as the War College/Army Checkpoint and other ancillary roads within the Bwari Area Council.



He described the projects as good-quality jobs executed by good-quality contractors, adding that the administration is keeping to standard, providing quality infrastructure that will make the people happy and turn around the economies of the areas concerned.



The minister said; “We have gone round to three satellite towns in three Area Councils. Look at the A2 to Pai, look at the one in Gwagwalada and Ushafa, you can attest that these are quality jobs done by quality contractors. So, we are happy that we are keeping to standard and that’s what is important, not just giving out infrastructure but quality infrastructure that will make the people happy and turn around the economies of these areas.”

He commended the contractors for their commitment to delivering quality work and assured them of adequate funding to ensure timely project completion.