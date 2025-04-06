Pharmacists Dismiss Claims Linking Fluoride to Cancer

Amid growing concerns spurred by recent remarks from a popular religious leader, Nigerian pharmacists have clarified misconceptions about fluoride, emphasising its safety and efficacy when used in regulated amounts.



The comments, which circulated widely in trending videos, featured the cleric condemning the presence of fluoride in toothpaste, food, and pharmaceutical products, alleging it to be poisonous and cancer-causing.



Responding over the weekend, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria described the claims as “not totally in alignment with scientific facts”, while acknowledging the pastor’s influence in spiritual matters.



“We at ACPN will not attempt to tackle the pastor’s anointing in God’s word,” said ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh, and Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore, in a joint statement.



“But (we) will clarify with some scientific insight and background that the pastor’s exposition on fluorides was not totally in alignment with scientific facts”, the association added.



The association emphasised that fluoride, when applied within the limits approved by health and food regulatory bodies, is both safe and beneficial.

“Fluorides used in approved quantities by the relevant and appropriate food and drug regulatory agencies are safe,” they said.

While acknowledging that some studies have made links between fluoride and cancer, the pharmacists noted such findings often relate to overexposure or excessive consumption, not regulated use.



They said, “While some researchers have indeed linked fluoride with some cancers, oftentimes such incidences have been proven to be in instances where excessive amounts beyond the approved limits were used.”



The ACPN added that regulated fluoride use—typically no more than 5mg per kilogram—is considered safe. When added to toothpaste, fluoride strengthens enamel and helps prevent tooth decay.

They pointed out that health risks such as dental and skeletal fluorosis or thyroid issues typically stem from prolonged, excessive misuse of fluoride products, not from everyday usage as per medical guidelines.

Addressing public concern about fluoride in milk, they clarified that cow’s milk generally contains little to no fluoride, whereas some plant-based alternatives may include trace amounts either naturally or as additives.

“Even in such non-dairy milk as vegan milk, it is only the excessive addition of fluoride that poses any propensity to danger.”

The pharmacists also reminded the public of a fundamental rule of pharmacology: “No drug or pharmaceutical product is safe except when taken in the right quantities or measures over a timeline within the given drug regimen.

“This is why we often say all drugs are potential poisons depending on their use and management.”

The statement went further to educate the public on natural sources of fluoride, which include water, soil, some fruits, salmon, and even breast milk.

Highlighting recommended intake levels, the ACPN stated that adults should consume 3.7–4.5mg daily, while children should stay within the 0.7–1.3mg range. This discrepancy explains why toothpastes are age-specific, the association noted.

The ACPN encouraged parents to pay attention to children’s use of toothpaste, advising that children should be taught not to swallow toothpaste during brushing.

“How intentional are consumers about the quantities of fluoride products used, especially in children and paediatrics?” they asked. Do we ensure toothpastes are not swallowed during use, especially in children?”

On whether fluoride alternatives will emerge in future, the group acknowledged the need for continued research.

“Pharmacists and other scientists will continue to research the desirability of fluoride use in oral care products. If this yields alternative drug molecules with similar benefits without the harmful effects of fluoride overdose… then a whole range of reforms may have been informed.”

However, for now, the ACPN stood firm in its conclusion, stating, “In the world of science as of now, there is no credible evidence implicating fluoride-containing toothpaste or milk as causing cancers. Some reputable cancer associations have openly debunked claims that there is any link between fluoride and cancer after extensive research.”

They urged the public to rely on verified scientific information, cautioning non-health professionals against spreading misinformation with potential public health consequences.