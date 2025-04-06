  • Sunday, 6th April, 2025

NDSF: Akwa Ibom’s Imeh is Quarter-mile King!

Featured | 5 hours ago

  Golf kitty holds as Cultural Expo fever spreads in Uyo

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Akwa Ibom State’s quarter-miler, Victor Imeh Sampson, ran 46.12secs to win the gold in the men’s 400m event of the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo yesterday.

The Akwa Ibom champion was chased to the finish line by David Akhalu who took the silver medal in 46.58secs while Cross River State’s Wisdom Alexander settled for the bronze in 47.57secs.

In the women’s version of the 400m, Delta State athlete, Ngozi Okereke Treasure won the gold in 52.70secs while Odot Effiong(53.80) of Akwa Ibom and Sunny Miracle (54.10) of Rivers State settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In women’s Table Tennis double event, Cross River took the gold while Bayelsa and Delta pick the silver and bronze.

Meanwhile, Managing Consultant of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, teed off the Golf Kitty organised in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is even as the organisers rev up preparations for the Cultural Expo with the stage being rigged and rehearsals commenced.

Held at the Ibom Golf and Country Club on Saturday morning, on the sidelines of the sports competitions, the event is part of the community engagement activities of the festival to foster social networking.

Over 130 golfers were in the kitty with members of the Main and Local Organising Committees of the Niger Delta Sports Festival in attendance.

“The NDSF project sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was designed to achieve multipurpose objectives of discovering and nurturing athletes, foster regional integration and engaging our host community.

“We have also provided opportunity for games demonstration towards bringing them in when the next edition holds. Cricket and Rugby are such games and we will keep redesigning the festival concept to accommodate more sports”, Ikpokpo told journalists at the event.

The festival also incorporated a Cultural Expo that will hold on April 7 and a number of upcoming entertainers from the nine mandate states will be on parade for comedy, music and masters of ceremony.

Edi Lawani, the country’s leading entertainment impresario said the Cultural Expo is a community engagement platform to provide the people of Akwa Ibom State, the festival community and tourists a time to wind down.

“Over 40 artistes will be on parade as we provide music, comedy, dance and food court for everyone in Uyo to feel the sports festival atmosphere outside the competition venues and make new social and business friends”, the thickly Lawani said donning his trademark shorts and backpack.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.