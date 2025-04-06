Lokpobiri Condemns Attack on Gas Pipeline in Bayelsa, Vows to Bring Perpetrators to Justice

* Reminds communities of their 3% stake in oil operations

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, yesterday condemned the attack on the Tebedaba-Brass trunkline in Brass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State by unknown vandals.



Lokpobiri, who vowed that the security agencies and surveillance contractors would track down those responsible for the criminal act, also charged communities to protect oil and gas installations because of their three per cent stake in the facilities.



The Tebedaba-Brass trunkline, now owned by Oando, after its acquisition from the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), supplies crude oil to the Brass terminal.



Lokpobiri, who arrived in Brass in the company of heads of security agencies and some civilian security contractors such as the owner of Darlon Oil and Gas Limited, Chief David Lyon, and owner of Tenebo Security Services Limited, Gabriel Jonah, vowed to ensure that those behind the attack are brought to justice.



After inspecting the damaged section of the 18-inch pipeline, Senator Lokpobiri described the attack as unfortunate, stating that no responsible government would allow such an act to go unchallenged.



“This is a very important economic asset of the Federation, and the government will do everything possible to ensure it is protected,” he said.



“We will go after anybody linked to this crime, wherever they are hiding. We are all Ijaw people, and we know how to find ourselves. We will find them,” he added.

He stressed that security agencies, in collaboration with stakeholders and surveillance contractors, are ready to track down those responsible for the criminal act.

“This is a major trunkline, and every day it remains shut resulting in huge revenue losses—not just to the federal government, but also to the company and host communities.”



Lokpobiri also reminded the public that under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), host communities have a three per cent stake in oil operations, hence they must help protect national assets.



“They suffer losses too when such assets are sabotaged,” he noted.



The minister commended the operators of the facility, Oando, for their swift response and the immediate commencement of repairs on the damaged pipeline section.



The minister also called on the communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.



He said: “Be vigilant and know that all of us are stakeholders; report any suspicious movement. There is no way people around here will not get some intelligence reports; there is no way somebody close by will not see a boat crossing. And we know, this is everybody’s job; the federal government is losing income; the environment where you fish is suffering so it is not beneficial to anybody at all.”