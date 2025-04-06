FG Directs Federal Varsities, Polytechnics, Others to Publish Funding Details

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has mandated all vice-chancellors of federal universities, rectors of polytechnic, and provosts of other institutions to publish key institutional data on their official websites with immediate effect.



The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who gave the directive, stated that the move was to entrench transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria’s tertiary education system in line with global best practices.



According to a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, each institution must provide its annual budgetary allocation in full detail, including the breakdown of expenditure across three core areas: personnel costs, overhead costs, and capital expenditure.



“In addition, institutions are to disclose their research grant revenue from the previous year. This data should be separated into two distinct sources: grants obtained from domestic bodies such as local industries, government agencies, or foundations, and those received from international sources, including foreign institutions, multilateral organisations, and development partners.



“Also to be displayed is the TETFund allocation for the current year. The institutions must clearly show the total amount received from the TETFund, reflecting financial support for academic and infrastructural development in the present calendar year,” the statement said.



The directive further mandates the institutions to publish the total value of their endowment fund as recorded at the end of the previous year.

‘This figure, which reflects funds donated or invested for the institution’s long-term financial health, must be updated quarterly to ensure currency and transparency,” it said.



The minister also ordered the institutions to present their current total student population, which must be categorised into undergraduate and postgraduate levels, thereby providing a clear picture of enrolment and institutional capacity.



The minister emphasised that the information must be presented in a clear, accessible, and user-friendly format for public visibility.



“Websites should be structured in a way that allows the public, including parents, students, and stakeholders, to easily locate and understand these data points,” it said.

Alausa ordered that all federal institutions comply fully with this directive and ensure that their websites are completely updated no later than May 31, 2025.

“To ensure adherence, the Federal Ministry of Education will conduct periodic reviews of institutional websites and take appropriate administrative actions against non-compliant institutions. These reviews will be used to gauge compliance and drive policy decisions that promote transparency.

“This policy is part of a broader reform initiative aimed at strengthening public trust in the nation’s tertiary institutions, enhancing performance-based funding, and improving Nigeria’s global education indices.

“The Honourable Minister of Education has called on all heads of tertiary institutions to treat this directive with the urgency and seriousness it demands, as it represents a critical step in collectively uplifting the integrity and global competitiveness of Nigeria’s education sector,” the statement said