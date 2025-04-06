  • Sunday, 6th April, 2025

Be Guided by National Interest, House Committee Chair Tells New NNPCL Boss

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources, Midstream, Odianosen Okojie, has asked the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, to prioritise national interest in the discharge of his responsibilities.
In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Okojie commended the former GCEO, Mele Kyari, and his team for their services to the nation and urged the Ojulari-led team to break new frontiers in the nation’s oil and gas industry.
The statement read in part: “Your assignment is a call to the service of your fatherland and I urge you to be guided by national interest in the discharge of this duty. With your wealth of experience garnered over the years and spanning critical segments of the industry value chain, I have no doubt whatsoever that the oil and gas sector is in good hands.
 “We expect that you will walk your talk by improving crude oil production to an enviable height given the revenue shortage experienced by successive governments over the years.
“Given the undeniable fact that oil remains the cornerstone of our economy, no effort should be spared in making the industry operate at optimal capacity.
“I wish you and your team success as you settle down to business in the weeks ahead.”

The lawmaker, who represents Esan North-east/Esan South-east Federal Constituency in Edo State said: “The outgoing team deserves our collective applause for their service to the nation. The achievements of Kyari and his team cannot be ignored by a wave of the hand.”

