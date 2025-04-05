  • Saturday, 5th April, 2025

Tro-vest Capital Solidifies Position With AFILA Award

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

In recognition of its cutting-edge solution to Nigeria’s financial landscape, Tro-vest Capital Partners has been named Africa’s Most Innovative Financial Services Leader of the Year at the 2025 Africa Financial Industry Leadership Award (AFILA).

Announcing the award at a virtual meeting held recently, the Group Head, Private and Personal Business, Tro-vest Capital Partners, Nkantion Bassey, noted that the award solidifies the firm’s position as one of the leading financial institutions shaping Africa’s financial future. 

According to him, “Tro-vest Capital Partners’ recognition as Africa’s Most Innovative Financial Services Leader of the Year 2025 highlights our excellence in driving cutting-edge financial solutions. We have positioned ourselves as a full-fledged financial services hub, covering consumer lending, investment banking, retail banking, wealth management, micro-lending, and fintech.

“This has distinguished us in Nigeria’s financial landscape, particularly through our digital-first approach, making financial services more accessible, efficient, and tailored to client needs. Our expertise in risk reduction, consistent returns, and diversified investment strategies played a key role in securing this award.

“The recognition strengthens our competitive edge in Nigeria’s financial services industry and opens doors to more partnerships and growth opportunities. It reaffirms our commitment to financial inclusion, improved investment strategies, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to serve clients better.”

