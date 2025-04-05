  • Saturday, 5th April, 2025

Sokoto Police Command Launches Community-focused Initiatives to Mark National Police Day

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has launched a series of community-focused initiatives, including a free medical outreach and sensitisation campaign, to mark National Police Day and strengthen police-community relations.

The programme, which includes free medical consultations, treatment of common illnesses, blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, deworming for children, and vaccinations, aligns with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, the activities officially kicked off at the Hajia Halima Park with a free medical outreach and awareness campaign. The medical exercise is expected to run from 9a.m.

The annual National Police Day, observed every April 7, was approved by the presidency to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of police officers in maintaining national security, peace, and justice. It also serves as an opportunity to honour fallen heroes whose courage continues to inspire the force.

The Sokoto State Police Command’s community-focused initiatives aim to promote police-community relations, build trust, and provide essential services to the public.

On his part the Command Medical director Hospital and Services, ACP Hamza Daura, said the medical services covered testing and treatment of malaria and hypertension, visual and eye treatment, provision of eyeglasses, dental services, diabetes screening, and pediatric services.

ACP Daura noted that any major medical case that could not be handled would be referred to the Police Hospital Sokoto, for proper attention and treatment

