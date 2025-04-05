Sani’s Administration Has Revamped Health Sector in Kaduna, Says Commissioner 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Umma Ahmad, has said that the health sector in the state has been revamped by the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

The commissioner stated this during a ministerial press briefing at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Ahmad added that Sani’s interventions in the health sector have been producing positive outcomes.

The commissioner said in the last 22 months, the governor has upgraded facilities and equipped Primary and Secondary Health Care facilities in the state.

Ahmad said, in 2024, Kaduna achieved 100 per cent coverage of public health facilities in the distribution of medicines.

The commissioner said further that the 255 PHCs in the state were being upgraded to Level 2 ‘’for basic emergency obstetrics and neonatal care to prevent maternity and neo-natal mortality and morbidity.’’

She disclosed that 13 Secondary Health Care facilities out of the 33 general hospitals are being rehabilitated and equipped.

According to her, contracts have been awarded for the reconstruction, remodelling, and equipping of additional health facilities at the Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Tudun Wada.

She said the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency (KADHSMA) warehouse has been renovated and equipped to a Pharma-grade standard, with a storage capacity of 8,000 cubic metres of pharmaceutical products.

The commissioner further disclosed that the state government has procured and distributed over 975 Stock keeping Units (SKUs) for Public Health facilities in the state as well as state-of-the-art equipment to 290 PHC centres to aid diagnostic and therapeutic services.

She said the 300-bed Specialist Hospital in Kaduna will soon be commissioned as 85 per cent of the equipment had been installed.

The commissioner commended Sani for improved health financing, noting that it will increase enrolment rate for health insurance.