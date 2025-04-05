  • Saturday, 5th April, 2025

OAkonsult to Build Multibillion Naira Centre for Children with Disabilities

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

Wale Igbintade 

 OAkonsult Disabilities Outreach, a charitable organisation focused on caring for children with special needs, has announced plans to build a multi-billion-naira facility to support children living with disabilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Chief Responsibility Officer Mrs. Olufunke Adeloye, revealed that the new facility, named OAK Centre Prime, will serve as a comprehensive hub offering services typically only found abroad in countries like the UK and the US.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 22, 2025, in Olo Town, near Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

According to Adeloye, the centre will address the gaps in Nigeria’s current care system, where existing initiatives are fragmented and largely depend on personal resources. 

She emphasised the emotional and financial burden placed on families who seek specialised care overseas.

Upon completion, OAK Centre Prime will accommodate at least 250 residential children annually, and provide services to over 1,000 non-residential children with special needs.

The centre will also deliver integrated support including education, physical and mental healthcare, and therapy.

Some of the key features will include therapeutic programs for various disabilities, personal care equipment and communication aids, and personalised special education plans

The centre is also expected to create over 1,500 jobs when fully operational.

Adeloye stated that her decade-long experience raising a daughter with special needs in both Nigeria and abroad inspired the vision behind the project.

“Our mission is to transform the lives of children and young adults with disabilities by providing a specialised, fully accessible centre that integrates diagnosis, education, therapy, and respite care,” she said.

She called on government bodies, philanthropists, and the general public to support the initiative and help bring OAK Centre Prime to life.

