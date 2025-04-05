NJC Distances Self from Imo Acting CJ Appointment 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has distanced itself from the appointment of an acting Chief Judge for Imo State.

The body in a statement emphasised that it neither gave approval to Governor Hope Uzodinma to appoint an acting CJ for the state nor was involved in the process that produced Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, who is the 4th most senior judge as the Acting Chief Judge.

Deputy Director, Information, Kemi Babalola Ogedengbe, who issued the statement yesterday, explained that the NJC was yet to look into the issue of the appointment of an acting CJ for Imo State.

“The attention of the Council has been drawn to the news making rounds that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, had purportedly appointed Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, who is No. 4 in the hierarchy of Judges seniority in Imo State High Court, as the acting Chief Judge of the state, in view of the recent disciplinary action taken against the erstwhile Chief Judge of the State.

“The National Judicial Council by this Press Release wants to clarify to the public that the Governor of Imo State had earlier written to the Council requesting for its approval to appoint Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, who is No. 4 in the hierarchy of seniority as acting Chief Judge of the State.

“The Governor in his said correspondence to the Council, gave reasons why in his own view, the three most senior Judges are not appointable.

“The Council is informing the public that the said letter is yet to be considered, as deliberation on the request is slated for the next Council meeting, which is scheduled to hold on April 29 and 30, 2025.

“The Council is therefore, by this Press Release, informing the public that: The Governor’s request is yet to be considered by the Council, The Council has not given approval to the Governor for the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge The Council is not a party to the process of the purported appointment of Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge” the statement read.