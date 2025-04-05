Nigerian Actress / Filmmaker, Launches Environmental Sustainability Campaign

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Award-winning actor, filmmaker, and founder of Tilda Goes Green Foundation, Matilda Gogo Lambert is dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the founder of the NGO, Matilda is celebrating her birthday with the launch of #7forGreen, a seven-day global sustainability challenge.

The campaign was aimed at promoting eco-friendly practices and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Running from April 1 to 7, 2025, the challenge invites individuals, communities and organisations worldwide to take simple yet impactful steps toward environmental sustainability.

Participants were encouraged to engage in activities such as tree planting, reducing plastic waste, conserving water, and advocating for climate policies. To amplify the movement, they can document their efforts on social media using the hashtags #7forGreen and #TildaGoesGreen.

“As I approach my birthday on April 13, I want to celebrate by giving back to the planet,” Lambert stated. “The #7forGreen Challenge is an opportunity for people everywhere to take small actions that, together, create a massive impact for a greener and more sustainable future.”

Founded in 2018, Lambert’s Tilda Goes Green Foundation focuses on promoting environmental sustainability, particularly in the Niger Delta region. Through eco-education programmes and scholarships for underprivileged students, the NGO works to alleviate environmental degradation and encourage responsible climate action.

With the #7forGreen initiative, Lambert hopes to mobilise a global community toward sustainability. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, she envisions a world where small, everyday efforts contribute to lasting, positive change for the planet

Lambert’s foray into movie production started in 2016, setting up Matilda Lambert Productions three years after her acting debut. Her first movie, Deepest Cut, tells a compelling story of love, betrayal, leadership, and the struggles of people at the IDP camps in Abuja amid the Boko Haram crisis.