New NAF Spokesperson Assumes Duty 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The newly appointed Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, has officially assumed duty.

Ejodame, who took over from his predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, at a brief but colourful ceremony held at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, pledged to do his utmost in discharging the responsibilities of his new office.

The new spokesperson further promised to justify the confidence placed in him by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Akinboyewa, said that, though the office is daunting and challenging, “I am confident that I have handed over to a capable officer who will excel in this new role.”

Akinboyewa, now the Director of Civil Military Relations at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), described the new DOPRI as an officer with a proven pedigree of excellence in everything he does.

He stressed that it is not a coincidence that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, finds the new DOPRI worthy of this new role, adding that this confidence is not misplaced.

“I know that he will not only discharge the duties of his office with the usual signature of excellence but will also take the public relations directorate of the Nigerian Air Force to the next level,” he said.

The outgoing spokesperson emphasised that the partnership with the media is vital to ensure the public remains well-informed about the military’s efforts to keep the nation safe. He also appealed to the media to support the new spokesperson.

Akinboyewa stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the leadership of the CAS, is witnessing a golden era in air power capabilities.

According to him, “The Chief of the Air Staff Command Philosophy is to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments.

“This command philosophy has been instrumental in shaping the Nigerian Air Force’s strategic communications approach. I must say that, driven by his command philosophy, the Chief of the Air Staff is leading the transformation of the Nigerian Air Force and bringing us into a golden era as a service, with unprecedented enhancements in our air power capabilities, in support of Nigeria’s national security aspirations. This is with the support of President Bola Tinubu.”

He also praised the gallantry, efforts, and sacrifices of the good men and women of the Nigerian Air Force and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, who ensure that the country remains peaceful, secure, and continues to prosper.