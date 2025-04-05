New Fictional Novel Exposes Dark Realities of Power, Corruption

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A novel, ‘Impunity’ which speaks to the realities of power, oppression, corruption and other social vices as well as the quest for justice has found its way into the Nigerian literary scene.

Author of the literary piece, Faith Ose Ebhodaghe said in the tradition of not writing in a vacuum, she has gathered subject matter and themes from the Nigerian socio-cultural, economic and political space to make her contributions in the fictional novel which is a searing and suspense-filled exploration of unchecked power, survival, and the search for justice.

Ebhodaghe who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said her storytelling ability was influenced by authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dan Brown and is hopeful that her work will reach the targeted audience and make societal corrections where applicable.

The novel which has sparked conversations about corruption, justice, and the price for ambition, with early readers calling it a brutally honest, thought-provoking read, has a setting in Port Harcourt and with a 14-year-old boy as protagonist.

According to her, “It is set against the backdrop of contemporary Nigeria and features Aza Kio Briggs, a 14-year-old boy whose life is shaped by a system where power is wielded without consequence.

“The thrilling and emotionally charged tale follows the character of Aza over a four-decade timeline, delving into the depths of power, corruption, and resilience.

“The novel masterfully blends suspense, politics, and human drama that speaks to the realities of oppression and the fight for justice, thereby blending political intrigue and supernatural elements,” she said.

She further revealed that the work is now available on Amazon and Selar, and is set to challenge perceptions and ignite discussions about the realities of power in Nigeria and beyond.