My Life in Danger, Man Cries Out for Help after Encounter with Herders in Imo

For Eugene Ukasonya, a farmer from Umuezegwu in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, November 10 2024 is a day he will never forget. It was the day herdsmen destroyed his rice farm, and subsequently his livestock farm, his vehicle and everything he’s worked for over the years.

Now, his life is also in danger in a twist of fate, as members of the community vigilante group have vowed to make life unliveable for him in the aftermath of the encounter.

“My name is Eugene Ukasonya, from Umuezegwu in Ihitte Uboma L.G.A. of Imo State, Nigeria. Since November 2024, my life and the lives of my entire family have been under serious threat,” he said in a desperate message to our correspondent. “This is my story.”

It all started on the 10th of November, 2024 when Ukasonya went to inspect rice farm, only to find Fulani herdsmen grazing their cattle on it, causing severe damage.

“In an attempt to chase them away, I threw stones at the cows, but instead of leaving, the herdsmen turned on me with a gun. I narrowly escaped and fled home, thinking the ordeal was over,” he narrated.

“However, a few days later, I woke up in the middle of the night to discover that all 4,000 of my birds had been destroyed, a bus acquired for carrying feed and eggs burnt to ashes. Devastated, I raised an alarm, prompting the local vigilante group to launch a reprisal attack. Tragically, two of their men were killed in the confrontation.”

Following the unfortunate death of the two vigilante men, the vigilante group insisted that he must join them or face consequences, even as family members of the deceased demanded their pound of flesh.

Ukasonya narrates: “Following these events, the village insisted that I join the vigilante group as compensation. I declined, explaining that I am a busy man and may not always be available. This angered the families of the two slain vigilantes, who now hold me responsible for their loss. Since then, they have been threatening me and my family, forcing us to flee for our lives. There is nowhere safe to hide within the village.

“To make matters worse, police stations in the four neighbouring local government areas have been attacked and destroyed, leaving me with no means of seeking official protection. I am desperate and in grave danger. Please, I need help before it’s too late.”

When contacted, the Imo State Police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye said the force is not aware of the case, but encouraged the victim to file a formal petition.

“Nobody has the right to threaten anyone,” he said. “Imo is not a lawless state. Let him file a formal petition to the police and it will be handled. If it’s a vigilante, that makes it even easier to handle because vigilante exists to assist the police to fight crime.”