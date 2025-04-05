Manchester Derby Headlines Weekend’s Premier League Clashes on GOtv

All eyes will be on the Manchester Derby this weekend, as the Premier League hits the home stretch. Manchester United host their city rivals, Man City, tomorrow after United’s struggles continued midweek with a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, leaving them in 13th place. City, currently sixth, are locked in a tight race for Champions League qualification and will be desperate for three points. Kick-off at Old Trafford is 4:30 pm live on GOtv Channel 65.

Action begins today, with Arsenal travelling to take on Everton at 12:30 pm. Later that evening, Aston Villa, pushing for a top-four finish, host third-placed Nottingham Forest at 5:30 pm in what promises to be a high-stakes battle.

Also, tomorrow, Liverpool will be guests of Fulham at 2:00 pm, looking to extend their winning streak to five games and move another step closer to the title. Brentford with take on Chelsea at 2:00 pm in an encounter that could prove crucial in the race for Champions League places.

The round of matches ends on Monday, when Leicester City take on sixth-placed Newcastle United at 8:00pm.

