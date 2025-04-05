LAPO Names Obazee as Board Chair

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has elected Dr. Oyefemi Margaret Obazee as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

She succeeds Dr. Osaren Emokpae who had provided excellent leadership for the organisation.

A consultant ophthalmologist and a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons (FWACS).

In a statement yesterday by LAPO Head, Corporate Communications, James-Wisdom Abhulimen, said Dr. Obazee until her election chaired the Board Committee on Health and Social Development, where she played a key role in advancing the organisation’s health and social development programmes.

The statement added that Obazee holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree from the University of Ibadan.

“Dr. (Mrs.) Obazee has demonstrated commitment to improvement of the health status of Nigerians.

“She has participated in several community medical outreaches which have benefitted several Nigerians.

“Under her leadership, LAPO is expected to expand its activities in the programme core areas of livelihood; health and social development,” the statement further noted.