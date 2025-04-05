Imo Community Leader Hails Uzodinma for Re-awarding Awomamma-Okwudor Road

The pioneer president of Awomamma Development Forum, Imo State (worldwide), Chief Tony Akuneme, has hailed the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for re-awarding the road from Awomamma to Okwudor, after the road was abandoned for two years by the Chinese contractors whose engineers were kidnapped twice along that road.

The community leader in a statement signed by himself and Elder Aloy Nnawugo on behalf of Awomamma Leaders of Thought, acknowledged that though it may appear simple and normal for government to fix infrastructure in various communities, a situation where one’s community is singled out for such a critical infrastructure among over 600 other autonomous communities, calls for appreciation of the government in power.

He further averred that if previous administrations had utilised even half of their resources judiciously, the issue of basic amenities would have been a thing of the past.

Akuneme used the opportunity to appreciate the governor for appointing indigenes of Awomamma into positions in government especially the MDs of the State Oil Development Commission, Chief Austin Onyedebelu and the Imo State Transport Company, Hon. Uche Obiozor.

He equally implored the governor not to forget the ultra modern Awomamma Civic Centre built by the state government in 2023, which is yet to be furnished and inaugurated.