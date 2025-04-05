EFCC, ICPC Urged to Probe Ebonyi Commissioners Over Alleged Contract Racketeering 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have been urged to arrest and probe Ebonyi commissioners over alleged contract racketeering.

It would be recalled that six commissioners were suspended over alleged involvement in breach of a contract for the construction of 140 housing units for Izzo and Amaze communities.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Mazi Moses Idika, made the call in a statement issued yesterday said the recent developments have become worrisome.

He added that the revelation from the Government House Abakaliki on Tuesday over the purported arrest of six commissioners of Governor Ogbonna Nwifuru was an unfortunate eye-opener on why the state has suddenly regressed into the “abyss of stagnation” in the last two years.

The commissioners arrested are: Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma (Health), Professor Omari Omaka (Tertiary Education), Hon. Victor Chukwu (Environment), Engr. Ogbonnaya Igboke (Project Monitoring), Mr. Ifeanyi Ogbuewu (Culture and Tourism) and Mr. Uchenna Igwe (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

Also indicted was Mr. Timothy Nwachi, the Executive Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area.

Idika noted: “Recent developments in Ebonyi State have become worrisome to the point that all Ebonyians must now come together to save the state from ruin.

“The revelation from the Government House Abakaliki on Tuesday April 1, 2025 over the purported arrest of six commissioners of Governor Ogbonna Nwifuru is an unfortunate eye-opener on why the state has suddenly regressed into the abyss of stagnation in the last two years.

“Though the state government through the Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, Mr. Donatus Ilang, has been speaking from all corners denying the arrest of the commissioners, the government has not denied the fact that, against all known laws of procurement, public decency and ethical conduct of public officials, the Government of Ebonyi State has through the backdoor awarded government contracts to government officials and cronies.

“The above scenario is a direct affront on the Ebonyi State Public Procurement and Related Matters Law No. 016 of 2020 which expressly bars public officials from engaging in such procurement processes as it poses serious conflict of interest and predisposes such public officials to engaging in corrupt practices.

“Similar laws apply to cabinet members as well as other government functionaries in all the states of the federation and at the federal level.”